Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Big Mental Health Update While Fighting for Custody of Ever

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May was Mental Health Awareness Month.

Taylor Frankie Paul took the final day to update fans on how her life has been.

The The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Bachelorette star told followers of her mental health struggles.

She’s working on herself, and hoping to bring her youngest son back into her life.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘Balled it up in both shows, made some boys cry’

On Sunday, May 31, Taylor took to her Instagram with a life update about how things have been.

She shared a series of photos, most of which detail her life as a mom.

A few of them featured her shirt, a printed tee that reads: “If you find me offensive, then I suggest you quit finding me.”

Taylor also weighed in on someone ranking reality TV personalities (she … did not come in first place).

However, perhaps the biggest point of controversy was in her caption.

“Still processing two shows were put on pause,” Taylor reflected in her caption.

“Balled it up in both shows, made some boys cry,” she summarized, “and now I’m bawling.”

Taylor mused: “What is life?” That’s a complex question, no matter the context.

“Take it seriously, learn lessons but don’t forget to be silly too,” she advised. “It’s okay to smile again after making mistakes.”

Taylor concluded: “Today is the last day of mental health awareness month and just know if you’re out there struggling you’re not alone.”

Reality TV personality Taylor Frankie Paul raised some eyebrows with this May 31, 2026 Instagram caption. (Image Credit: Instagram)

This is a subject near and dear to her heart

Since 1949, May has been observed as Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States.

Taylor has been fairly open about her mental health challenges.

This has been both intentional — as you can see in the checklist below — and less deliberate, such as her on-screen behavior on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

It is probably safe to say that, regardless of the actions of other people, such as her ex, Dakota Mortensen, her mental health has made her life significantly harder in both public and private ways.

The therapy checklist that Taylor opted to share highlights this.

When her therapist gave her a mental health checklist, it’s likely that no one expected Taylor Frankie Paul to publish it. (Image Credit: Instagram)

These days, Taylor has only limited time with her son, Ever, whom she shares with Dakota.

This week, she has a hearing to discuss custody matters.

It seems possible that she will return to having more regular contact with her youngest son.

In the mean time, rumors continue to claim that Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette will air in some form — possibly on Hulu.

For now, it seems that Disney hopes that the dust will settle before they risk it. They already lost a lot of money, and are likely anxious about losing more.