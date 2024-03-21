Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested for SECOND Time This Week

Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Dumontet has been arrested for a second time.

The second time just this week, that is.

A day after Dumontet was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon, he was once again arrested by Los Angeles Police on March 20 for returning to the family’s home … despite Quinn being granted an emergency protective order.

This, according to a booking log obtained by E! News and other celebrity gossip outlets.

Christine Quinn attends PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA Launch Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

The protective order was put in place after a domestic incident which took place between Dumontet and their two-year-old son Christian.

According to local authorities, Dumontet “threw a bag with glass [at Quinn] but missed and struck the child causing injury,” prompting the toddler to take a visit to the hospital.

From what we can gather, he was not seriously injured.

Dumontet was taken into custody on $30,000 bail after each arrest, which he paid upon release. Based on jail documents, he is scheduled to appear in court April 11.

Christine Quinn attends the White Fox Sin City event at Catch LA on June 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

Quinn, who left the show Selling Sunset in 2022, has not yet commented on the arrests or the alleged assault.

But her”focus is on the safety of her child and making sure they remain safe and protected,” a source tells E! News, adding:

“She has hired legal counsel and they are working on the restraining order filing.”

Quinn and Dumontet, meanwhile, got engaged in February 2019 and then exchanged vows later that year in a fancy ceremony featured on Selling Sunset Season 2.

They then welcomed their son in May 2021.

Christine Quinn attends the Georges Hobeika Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Georges Hobeika)

“I absolutely fell head over heels in love,” Dumontet said during a speech at the couple’s engagement party.

“We hit it off in the car. We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don’t get that too often.”

Quinn clearly felt the same, very quick connection felt between the spouses.

“He’s the opposite of me in every way, because I love to put myself out there,” she told Bustle in 2020.

“I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well.”