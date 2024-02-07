Jenelle Evans: MTV Has No Soul! Teen Mom Should Be CANCELED!

Jenelle Evans has called out MTV.

Yes, again.

In a passionate Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member first reached to the news that Ashley Jones had been fired from this franchise.

According to various reports, Mackenzie McKee will be returning to the show and taking Ashley’s spot.

“In my opinion they look at you as talent and nothing more,” Evans wrote on Facebook to open her diatribe, making a reference to Teen Mom producers and adding:

“They don’t care about your family, about your income, about your well-being, and definitely don’t care about your mental health.”

Evans insisted in this statement that she wasn’t terminated back in 2019 by MTV — after husband David Eason shot her family dog and Child Protective Services took away her kids for a month — but rather that she was “ready to live a more private life.”

We’ll ignore for now whether this was actually the case.

And we’ll also ignore how Evans has lived anything but a private life over the last few years, posting on social media every chance she gets.

Instead, we’ll focus on a new allegations made on Tuesday by Jenelle.

In the wake of 14-year old son Jace having run away from home on numerous occasions, and also accusing Eason of assault, Evans said yesterday that she actually asked her ex-employer for some assistance.

“A few months ago I asked the network for help with mental health facility locations and scholarships,” she claimed.

“I explained how this show has had some bad affect on my family and they should help fix that.”

Now, clearly, MTV has no legal obligation to do anything at all for Jenelle Evans; she isn’t under contract with the network.

We suppose one could try to make a moral argument in regard to whether the network owes anything to young cast members it may have exploited for ratings — but Evans simply isn’t a sympathetic figure at this point.

“They left me hanging and didn’t care about one of the main children that helped start this franchise,” she continues.

“I guess because I said ‘NO’ twice to the Family Reunion Show. Sadly, that industry is all about business.”

Yes, of course, the television industry is all about business. It is a literal business.

Evans concluded her message with the hashtag #CancelTeenMom.

In the end, at some point in the near future, she may get her wish.

Ratings for this franchise have plummeted in recent years and we have to imagine it won’t be on the air for much longer.

Not for any ethical reasons, however. For business reasons, as Evans alludes to. It simply isn’t making MTV much money these days.

As previously cited, the mother of three – who first appeared on MTV during season 2 of 16 & Pregnant in 2010 – was fired (yes, FIRED) from the network in April 2019 after 12 seasons on Teen Mom 2.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson for the network told Us Weekly in May 2019.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”