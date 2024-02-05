Is Ariana Grande’s big brother shading Taylor Swift?

On Sunday night, Celine Dion made a surprise Grammy Awards appearance, delighting millions of fans.

But even as Taylor Swift added to her voluminous collection of Grammys, some accused her of snubbing the music legend.

And Frankie Grande appears to be calling out Taylor in response. What a mess!

CÃ©line Dion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Celine Dion’s arrival was an unexpected delight

When Celine Dion appeared at the Grammy Awards despite her recent health battle, she received a standing ovation. As she should!

“Thank you all. I love you right back,” she told the audience of admirers.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here,” Celine expressed, “I really mean it from my heart.”

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Midnights” on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift won big, making Grammy’s history

Though Taylor is no stranger to the Grammy Awards, this was her fourth time winning Album of the Year.

That’s not just a big deal. It’s a huge deal. And though her cultural impact is undeniable, it was also a controversial win.

The undercurrent of resentment towards Taylor by certain pockets of viewers may have contributed to the accusations.

Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Did Taylor Swift snub Celine?

It was Celine who presented Taylor with her award. And when Taylor accepted the award, she turned to the microphone to use her limited time and give a speech.

While there might not appear to be anything nefarious about Taylor sharing her joy with fans and one of her collaborators, many felt that she did not seem to see or acknowledge Celine.

Maybe Taylor felt too excited by making Grammys history and too distracted by narrowly avoiding ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris to remember the social niceties. Or maybe people are misreading things.

Frankie Grande attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of the musical “Hairspray” at Dolby Theatre on May 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

How does Frankie Grande, brother of Ariana Grande, fit into this?

The Recording Academy of course posted a tribute to Celine Dion. In fact, they shared the photo that we have at the top of this article.

In the comments under that Instagram post, Frankie Grande was singing Celine’s praises.

But a careful reading of his words has many wondering if Frankie was shading Taylor Swift. Bold words, especially from Ariana Grande’s brother.

In an Instagram Comment under The Recording Academy’s post, Frankie Grande sings the praises of a music legend in February 2024. But is he also throwing shade? (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I honestly have no words for how magnificent it was to have her appear tonight,” Frankie gushed in the comments. “That was the best gift ever.”

He suggested: “Every single person should feel blessed to be in the same room as this [you] believable legend.”

Frankie concluded: “She is the GOAT. And deserves the utmost respect from EVERYONE!”

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Was he shading Taylor Swift?

The way that Frankie was emphasizing how everyone should respect Celine (which is true), whom he accurately described as the GOAT, implies that someone did not respect her.

While he could be vagueposting about someone who watched it with him or wrote a nasty tweet, the simplest explanation is that he, too, believes that Taylor snubbed Celine.

To be clear, Frankie did not mention Taylor by name or nickname. That is simply the conclusion that people are drawing.

Frankie Grande attends ‘Center Theatre Group presents the opening night performance of ‘A Transparent Musical’ at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Truth be told, though Frankie largely seems to be major inspiration for The Other Two, he has his own stuff going on. He’s not trying to cause problems for attention.

He’s Ariana Grande’s brother. But he’s not a drama machine or just a footnote in Ari’s story, either.

Though comments are public statements, he probably wasn’t trying to ignite a war with Taylor or her fans. The only thing that he directly said was that Celine is extraordinary — which is indisputably true.