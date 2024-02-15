Jennifer Lopez parents made her who she is today: strong, fearless, and a hopeless romantic.

While she seems to have a great relationship with her folks, she’s also hinted at some turbulence.

“I watched my mother miss out on her life,” J.Lo sings in her newest single, This Is Me… Now.

“All those could-have-beens became her sacrifice.”

So, what do we know about her folks? Let’s meet her mom and dad.

J.Lo performing alongside her mother. ( (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images))

Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Guadalupe Rodriguez is Close to Her Daughter – And Son-in-Law!

Jennifer was born on July 24, 1969, to both Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez.

Along with her siblings, Jennifer was raised in the Bronx by her mother, who was a homemaker throughout her childhood.

Raising three daughters in a small apartment in the Castle Hill neighborhood wasn’t easy, but Jennifer talks about her mother affectionately for all she did for her.

“I remember this about my mom,” she said in an interview on The View in 2023. “I remember my mom saying to me, ‘I’m always the bad guy! I’m always the bad guy! I gotta discipline you guys! I gotta do this! I gotta do that!’ And there is some truth to that.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere in 2024. ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images))

As Jennifer grew into her own woman, her relationship with her mother evolved. Things went sour between them after J.Lo quit school to pursue her dancing career.

Her parents kicked her out, and Jennifer admitted she actually went 8 months without speaking to her mom.

But time heals all wounds, and after some times – and her parents divorce – the pair became stronger than ever.

In fact, her mother was so invested in her daughter’s happiness, she admitted she actually prayed for the one thing she knew she wanted most: love.

“I knew that you would always get back together,” her mother said to Jennifer about marrying her man Ben Affleck during a i show interview in 2023, “because I prayed for 20 years.”

A vision of love. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images,))

Speaking of Ben, he has a very tight bond with his in-law. In fact, they’ve even acted alongside each other!

In 2021, Ben directed a commercial for WynnBET’s sports gambling app commercial. Guadalupe played a starring role, and the pair even shared a scene together at the end! Very sweet!

Jennifer Lopez’s Father, David Lopez, Worked Hard For The Family

“My dad worked nights, and I was aware of how much he was doing for us. My mom was a Tupperware lady and also worked at the school,” she explained in a 2013 interview with W magazine.

Jennifer honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame flank by her parents. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Despite being a very private man, Jennifer’s father David is highly praised by his famous daughter.

“He really thinks about what I go through,” she told Hoda Kotb on The Today Show. “He said to me one time, he goes, ‘I just want you to know of all the people in the world, there’s one person who just loves you and doesn’t want anything from you. You have that in your life.'”

David divorced J.Lo’s mother in 1999, but has reportedly remarried since then.