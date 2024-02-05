JLo sent a secret message to Ben during SNL this weekend.

It turns out that no matter how grumpy Jennifer and Ben look on vacation, their love doesn’t seem to waver.

As the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, JLo took part in the on-stage farewell as the credits began to roll.

It was impossible for viewers to miss her silent shout-out to Ben Affleck.

Ayo Edebiri said goodnight on the first Saturday Night Live in February 2024. Beside her stood Jennifer Lopez and Latto. (Image Credit: NBC)

And musical guest, Jennifer Lopez!

Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest segments are one of its most hit-or-miss segments. Skits can be like that, too.

(Perhaps the only worse stumbling block for the iconic sketch comedy is the atrocious judgment behind political guests. This weekend’s episode was no exception)

On Saturday, February 3, Jennifer Lopez was the musical guest. She brought Latto and REDMAN on stage with her while she performed “Can’t Get Enough.”

Jennifer Lopez performs as a musical guest on Season 49 of Saturday Night Live.

For most of the episode, the most remarkable part of JLo’s performance was a minor hair malfunction.

By the looks of it, one of her hair extensions came loose. The longtime singer and actress discarded it without missing a beat, continuing the performance.

But at the end, just as the credits for the episode began to roll, Jennifer saw her chance and she took it.

On Saturday Night Live, Jennifer Lopez seized her chance as the farewell credits began. She blew a kiss to the camera, appearing to mouth “I love you, baby.” We just had to turn this moment into a GIF. (Image Credit: NBC)

What secret message does Jennifer Lopez have for Ben Affleck?

As you can see in this GIF, she blows a kiss at the camera and appears to say something. Without audio, we can only guess.

She strongly appears to be saying “I love you, baby.” This is the general consensus online. For what it’s worth, as someone with non-stellar hearing, I agree.

Seeing JLo say that into the camera has many longtime Bennifer stans jumping with joy.

Did Jennifer Lopez mouth a sweet message to her man on SNL? Fans think so. (Image Credit: NBC)

However, not everyone is in agreement that JLO sent this secret message to Ben. It is equally possible that she said “I love you, babies.”

JLo shares twins, Emme and Max, with her ex, Marc Anthony. The two are 15, and certainly more than old enough to be watching SNL.

Plenty of online speculation suggests that she may have been giving a shout-out to her kids, not to her man. Either way, a sweet gesture.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Additionally, this public display of affection may help quiet rumors that JLo and Ben Affleck are at risk of separation.

The two spent so many years apart before reconciling.

Some hardcore shippers believe that they’re destined to be together forever. Others believe that they’re fundamentally incompatible and will break up again one day.