Is Jennifer Lopez retiring?

Sometimes, J.Lo sends subtle messages. Other times, she says things bluntly.

Right now, she’s giving her longtime fans a fair warning.

This Is Me … Now is Jennifer Lopez’s first album in a decade. It’s also looking like her last.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Is this the end of an era for Jennifer Lopez fans?

On February 16, Jennifer Lopez is unleashing This Is Me … Now, her first album in a decade.

But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, J.Lo explains that she may be retiring from music.

“The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this,” the singer teased.

“It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled,” she described.

“So they really will be collector’s items at a certain point,” Lopez said of the album and the various covers.

When it comes to possibly retiring, Jennifer Lopez added that her manager should be kept in the dark.

“Don’t tell Benny [Medina] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

If Jennifer Lopez is retiring, that will be a major change for fans

Even though the singer and actor hasn’t released an album in a decade, this is her ninth studio album. That is a tremendous amount of music, even stretched out over decades.

“I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one,” Lopez assessed. “So I would never say never.”

She clarified: “But right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.”

Lopez’s new album is actually a sequel to her 2002 album, This Is Me … Then.

She is also coming out with (and starring in) a film that utilizes her music to drive and spell out her story.

Basically, it will cover things like her life and romances and public scrutiny under the cover of song. Like a music video, but covering more topics and … longer. All coming out on Prime when the album does.

Who asked for this?

Though a lot of people like to crack jokes about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and they have hardcore supporters, it’s not clear how large the market is for this sort of self-indulgent music project.

We, and the analytics team at Amazon Prime Video, will find out soon enough.

It’s possible that the public response to this “final” album could tilt the scales towards or away from retirement. But even J.Lo doesn’t know for sure.