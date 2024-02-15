Will Martha Stewart be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette?

Last year, after years of requests from fans, ABC gave viewers The Golden Bachelor.

The Bachelor Nation watched as Gerry Turner married, not wasting any time with his new lady love.

Hype is mounting for the franchise’s first Golden Bachelorette. And there’s one American cultural institution who many would love to see as the lead.

Martha Stewart attends Prelude to Lunar New Year/CCTV X Andy Yu 2024 FW Runway Show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on January 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for CCTV Prelude to Lunar New Year)

Could Martha Stewart be the first-ever ‘Golden Bachelorette’?

Though the first suspect to lead The Golden Bachelorette is one of the women from The Golden Bachelor, many fans are eyeing famous, beautiful women of a certain age.

Martha Stewart is 82 years old. She still posts thirst traps that break the internet. Last year, she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The certified GMILF has been a household name for decades. Your average Millennial or Zoomer grew up assuming that Martha’s Vineyard was a property that she owns (it’s not; it’s an island and it’s one of the oldest English-language settlements in the Americas).

Is Martha Stewart so hot that it’s almost a little upsetting? Yes. She very much is.

With all of her alluring qualities in mind, it is no surprise that fans have bandied her name about as a potential The Golden Bachelorette lead.

In fact, people brought it up last summer. That’s foresight!

However, at the time, Stewart dismissed the idea — citing that she has a busy schedule who doesn’t have time to spend weeks filming reality television. That’s fair!

Martha Stewart attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

But Martha Stewart didn’t actually rule out becoming the ‘Golden Bachelorette’

“I’m too busy” doesn’t mean that you won’t do something, after all.

And Stewart even suggested — perhaps jokingly — that she would want to see the suitors who would be wooing her before she signed on.

(Just a reminder, the suitors generally do not know who the lead is, but production makes at least some effort to cast people who will interest the lead)

Martha Stewart attends Prelude to Lunar New Year/CCTV X Andy Yu 2024 FW Runway Show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on January 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CCTV Prelude to Lunar New Year)

Actually, Stewart is not the only celebrity GMILF whose name fans have put forward to take on this role.

Susan Lucci, the absolute legend who played Erika Kane on All My Children for an astounding 41 years, is a widow.

Thus far, the 77-year-old soap opera icon is only a rumored candidate. But fans are hopeful!

These are the women who competed for Gerry Turner’s heart on the Golden Bachelor. (Photo Credit: ABC)

Not every potential Golden Bachelorette is a celebrity

Some of the most likely candidates, given the history of the franchise, are women who are already on it.

That means Susan Noles, a fan favorite from Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor. There are also Joan Vassos and Ellen Goltzer. A lot of viewers keep bringing them up.

Two of Gerry’s finalists were Faith Martin and Leslie Fhima. That could make them strong contenders for the leading role on The Golden Bachelorette. One name that’s not on anyone’s list is Kathy Swarts.

ABC reportedly won’t begin filming The Golden Bachelorette until this Bachelorette season ends, which will be in May.

Production likely does need to figure out who the lead will be sooner rather than later. Sometimes, the lead finds out only days before the announcement.

We have to say … there are a lot of good names on this list. We don’t know if Martha Stewart would do it (or if ABC would be willing to pay what her TV time is worth), but she would make for can’t-miss television.