Amy Slaton has moved on from her ex-husband with a new boyfriend.

Again.

Earlier this week, the 1000-Lb Sisters star went social media official with a man named Kevin, revealing him to be her new boyfriend.

If you’re keeping track, it was just a couple months she was hyping up the sparks that flew between her and a different former lover.

Times they are changing!

Amy Slaton’s New Boyfriend: Meet Kevin!

Slaton shared a photo of herself cuddling up to Kevin on TikTok.

Amy Slaton is pictured here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Now that followers are aware that Slaton has a new lover in her life, many have been wondering when/if Amy will introduce Kevin to her young sons, Gage and Glenn.

“Me and him talked about it,” Amy responded on February 25 to this inquiry, adding of this boyfriend:

“He has three kids of his own. We talked about it, and first things first, he’s gonna meet Michael. You gotta meet my kids’ daddy first and build that bond, and then maybe in a year.”

Sounds like Slaton has given this a great deal of thought, as she really ought to, of course.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton on Season 5 of their reality program. (TLC)

Amy’s Messy Divorce

Amy and Michael Halterman were high school sweethearts who were married for about four years before splitting up in 2023.

The divorce was finalized in September.

“I signed the final documents and that’s the end of an era,” Amy previously told her YouTube followers of making the break-up official and legal.

“I’m ready for it to be over with.”

Amy Slaton looks very distraught in this scene from her reality show. (TLC)

Based on what TLC viewers witnessed on Season 4 and 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters, along with what Slaton has said, Michael was simply a deadbeat dad who didn’t help out at all with the ex-couple’s kids.

In a confessional on an episode of this series that recently aired, the 36-year old admitted the divorce hadn’t “fully sunk in,” but she was excited to be the “best mom” she could be to Gage and Glenn.

“Even though the divorce was shorter than expected, like, less than six months, it took a mental toll on my body and a physical toll on me that I’m seeking help for,” Amy continued.

“Michael and me are sharing custody. I get the boys 70% of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

Amy’s Future Is Still Unknown

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Looking ahead, meanwhile, Slaton hopes to learn from both the mistakes of her marriage and also the mistakes in her first relationship after her marriage.

“I know that’s stupid, but with Tony, he moved right on it,” she said via TikTok this week.

“But with Kevin, we’re doing this right.

“Like, I’m not meeting his kids, and he ain’t meeting my kids for almost a year. But first things first, you got a better trust with Michael, because at the end of the day, they his kids, too.”

We don’t know a whole lot about this Kevin person… but he shared a series of photos with Amy on February 8 that featured Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown’s track “Thank God” playing in the background, to which Amy commented:

“Our song.”