Amy Slaton Finalizes Divorce, Talks “Mental Toll” and Custody of Young Kids

On Tuesday night, 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5 came to an end.

And so did the marriage between Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman.

As previously reported, Slaton and Halterman finalized their divorce this past September — but recent episodes of this TLC reality show were filmed many months ago.

Viewers therefore witnessed the fallout from this legal split on the latest installment of 1000-Lb Sisters.

Amy Slaton looks very distraught in this scene from her reality show. (TLC)

“I signed the final documents and that’s the end of an era,” Amy told her YouTube followers as she showed off copies of the divorce papers on Tuesday evening, adding simply:

“I’m ready for it to be over with.”

Slaton and Halterman were high school sweethearts and were married for four years.

They have two young sons named Glenn and Gage… and, sadly, it appears as if the addition of these toddlers played a major role in the dissolution of the pair’s romance.

Based on what we’ve seen this year on air and based on what Slaton has said, Michael was simply a deadbeat dad.

Amy Slaton hangs her head on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

In a confessional, the 36-year old admitted the divorce hadn’t “fully sunk in,” but she was excited to be the “best mom” she could be to Gage and Glenn.

(Amy was able to safely give birth to these kids are undergoing gastric bypass surgery years ago.)

“Even though the divorce was shorter than expected, like, less than six months, it took a mental toll on my body and a physical toll on me that I’m seeking help for,” Amy continued.

“Michael and me are sharing custody. I get the boys 70% of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton on their popular reality show. (TLC)

Previously, Amy detailed the mental abuse that she suffered at the hands of Michael toward the end of their relationship.

“There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse,” Slaton told People Magazine a couple months ago, noting that it took time for her to open up about the marital problems she was facing.

“I just got tired of hiding it from people,” she explained.

During the divorce negotiations, Amy said on this finale that she kept the house, while her ex-spouse was left with the television, one of the cars and the “f–king lawnmower.”

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

At this point, in real time, Amy actually has a boyfriend.

His name is Tony Rodgers and Slaton said in December that “sparks just flew” as soon as she met him.

Because the finale was shot long before this, however, Slaton said at one point, referring to herself in the third person:

“Amy’s single, bitches, but she ain’t ready to mingle. Don’t call me, don’t show up at my house either, okay?”

For those wondering, meanwhile, Amy’s post-divorce life will be chronicled on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6… which has already been confirmed!