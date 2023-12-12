As has been well documented for the several months now, Amy Slaton has lost a great deal of weight over the last year or two.

The 1000-Lb Sisters cast member is dating Tony Rodgers, with whom she went Instagram official just a few weeks back.

Amy used her TikTok platform late last month to share a number of photos of herself and Rodgers, writing at one point “A&a 4ever.”

She didn’t elaborate much on the relationship at the time, however.

“The sparks just flew and I knew I had to go for it,” Slaton tells E! News.

The relationship detailed here comes about eight months after Amy’s husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce to end the couple’s four-year marriage in March.

It had become clear to TLC viewers during Season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters that the spouses had grown apart in the wake of welcoming sons Gage and Glenn.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy on a February episode while offering assistance with the young children, adding of Halterman:

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

In her interview with E!, Amy didn’t trash Michael or delve into any real detail about her divorce.

She did say was “emotionally challenging” to document her relationship troubles on the TLC program, explaining:

“The way it could help other women stand up in a bad marriage made it worthwhile.”

The 36-year-old went on as follows, hinting at broader issues in her relationship:

“It’s important to be vulnerable, because even if it’s hard to watch, I know that’s going help somebody somewhere.”

For Amy, she had to think about her kids — Gage Deon, 3, and Glenn Allen, 17 months — in order to realize she was in need of a fresh start.

“I don’t really know what the final breaking point was,” Slaton said.

“It was a struggle for a while and the love wasn’t there like it used to be.

“With two kids, things just got harder and I knew things had to change.”

Amy, who breaks down into a puddle of tears in the latest preview for 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5, also offers up a spoiler here for what fans can expect from upcoming episodes.

“This season on the show, you will see that Tammy let me move in with her,” Amy teases.

“She gave me and my kids a place to be safe. All my siblings have been there for me with whatever I needed.”

1000-Lb Sisters Season 5 premieres Tuesday, December 12, at 9/8c on TLC.