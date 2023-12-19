Welp. Now we know the answer.

Back in March, Michael Halterman filed to divorce Amy Slaton after the couple got into such a heated exchange that authorities were called to the scene.

With the paperwork recently finalized, Amy at last spoke out in a People Magazine interview, citing mental abuse as the main basis for this split.

And then TLC aired a new episode of 1000-Lb Sisters on Tuesday night… and everything made a lot more sense.

Amy Slaton and company are gathered around here on 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

On this installment of the reality series, Amy admitted to being “exhausted” all the time as she tried to raise sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 17 months.

Yes, she was still married to Michael at the time. But…

“I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of mom. It’s just a lot,” she said through tears while preparing to hire a nanny because he husband was offering no help at all.

“I was good before Glenn was born,” Slaton added on air. “Like, I had it under control.”

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Way back in on a February episode of this same program, Amy’s sister Amanda reminded her that she is married and Michael really should be sharing the parenting duties with her.

“He is supposed to be being a dad too,” Amanda said back then.

She reiterated this point on the December 18 airing of 1000-Lb Sisters.

Michael is “perfectly capable of taking care of these kids for you to have a moment,” she told Amy, prior to the pair calling Michael into the room.

“You gotta do something because I need some help,” Amy told her spouse. “I cannot keep going like this.”

Amy Slaton looks very downtrodden in this clip from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Amy then emphasized that getting a nanny meant that there will be “somebody to take care” of the children so that she can go to therapy to work through her depression.

“I’m not allowed to go anywhere without my kids is what he told me,” she ​explained, much to the shock and confusion of Amanda.

“Michael does not want to watch both of the kids at the same time when he’s alone, so I always have to bring at least one kid,” she said in a confessional.

“I don’t know if it’s because he don’t want to watch them by himself or it’s because he can’t watch them by himself and play a video game at the same time.”

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

From what we can gather, these scenes were filmed a LONG time ago… before any divorce papers were filed.

Amy has thankfully moved on and is now dating someone named Tony Rodgers.

When it comes to her marriage falling apart, the veteran reality star told People several days ago:

“There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse.

“I just got tired of hiding it from people.”