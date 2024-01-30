To say say Taylor Swift is a Grammy winner is an understatement.

More accurately, she is a historic Grammy winner, and in 2024, she may break on of the biggest records in award show history.

While we’re all anxiously waiting to see if she’ll have Travis Kelce on her arm for the big show, let’s take a look at Taylor’s winning history. How many Grammys does Taylor have? The answer, truthfully, is NEVER ENOUGH!

Swift’s big reaction to winning Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’ ( (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Taylor Has Been Grammy-Nominated 52 Times

Taylor ranks as one of the most nominated acts in pop music. She has been nominated 52 times for her work over 10 albums.

Plus the re-recordings…PLUS the songs written as one-offs for movies.

She nabbed her first nomination in 2008, for Best New Artist. Although she didn’t win, it wasn’t long before she had a golden gramophone to show off.

Taylor Swift admiring her 2013 win for Best Visual. ((Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images))

Two years later, she won 4 Grammys out of 8 nominations for her work on the album Fearless. And things just took of from there!

Not surprisingly, 1989 garnered her the most nominations (10), while Reputation was wildly disrespected with only one nomination in 2019.

Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate — but lovers are going to elevate when the the TV version drops this year!

How Many Grammys Has Taylor Swift Won?

Double-fisting Grammys? Only Taylor! ((Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

Out of those 52 nominations, Taylor has won 12 Grammys so far.

She’s got her eye on adding to that number in 2024 though!

Of those wins, three of them were for Album Of The Year. She won the award for 2009 for Fearless, again for 2015 for 1989 and, most recently, for 2020 for Folklore.

She is the first and only female solo artist to accomplish this feat, and if the stars align, she may make history again at the 2024 show.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift on better terms at The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS))

It’s worth noting that famous adversary Kanye West does out pace Taylor in the wins department. He has 24 wins over her 12.

But no one can touch Beyonce, who is the most decorated Grammy winner with 32 wins.

Taylor Swift’s Grammy Nominations This Year

In 2024, she’s nabbed 6 nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Anti-Hero, and Best Pop Vocal and Album Of the Year for Midnights.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Now, here’s the fun part:

If Taylor wins Album of the Year, she will become the first artist EVER to win the prize 4 times. No one else in history has accomplished this!

2024 Grammy Performers

Win or lose, the Grammys this year is all about the performances.

Legends like Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and U2 are all set to take the stage, alongside new favorites like SZA, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.

Olivia Rodrigo, and Luke Combs round out the rooster, along with Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

Sadly, Taylor is not slated to perform, though there was as a rumor she’d pop on stage with SZA. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.