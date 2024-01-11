Shanna Moakler: Travis Barker Tried to Cheat on Me... with Kim Kardashian!

Shanna Moakler appears to be loving her renewed time in the spotlight.

The former Playboy centerfold and Miss USA winner has made headlines over the past few days for either trashing people more famous than she is or for hurling some rather damning accusations in there direction.

On a recent episode of of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, for example, Moakler simply WENT OFF on Kim Kardashian.

“[I don’t give a] f-ck what Kim is doing with her ass,” Moakler said during this appearance.

Shanna Moakler attends Boa Opening on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images)

The model has a connection to Kim and her relatives because she was formerly married to Travis Barker, who is now the husband of Kourtney Kardashian.

In this same interview, Moakler said she and Moakler split due to his “drinking, womanizing” and “his addiction.”

Moakler has also blamed Kourney for keeping her from her children.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there,” Shanna alleged during a talk with In Touch Weekly.

Moakler went on to claim that her kids prefer to hang out with Travis and Kourtney due to the more lavish lifestyle the couple has been able to provide.

Shanna Moakler attends the “Skateland” film premiere at the Arclight Theater on May 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Moakler — who was married to Barker from 2004 through 2008 — dropped another alleged bombshell.

She said that she and Barker were “working” on their relationship at some point a very long time ago… when she was sent text messages between him and Kardashian from an anonymous source.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f-ck,” Moakler said of the supposed exchanges, claiming that when she showed the texts to Barker he “deleted them.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared this precious photo on social media in late 2023. (Instagram)

Moakler also claimed that she called Kardashian, who denied the affair and said, “I don’t like white guys.”

(For the unofficial record, this statement does appear to be factual, based on nearly all of Kim’s romantic relationships.)

There’s been speculation for awhile now over Kim Kardashian having slept with Travis Barker.

Both the reality star and and the musician have denied any naked history together and Moakler didn’t provide any evidence of anything in this podcast discussion.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Moakler and Barker exchanged vows in 2004 and welcomed their kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

They initially called it quits in 2006, yet continued with an on-off relationship for two years before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

Shanna claims that the drama between her ex and Kim Kardashian played a role in the final demise of their romance.

Barker, for his part, has denied that anything physical happened between him and Kim.

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” he wrote in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

Moakler also says she hasn’t really talked to Barker since 2014.

