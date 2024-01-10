Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian will never be friends, but for a while there, it looked as though they’d managed to hammer out some sort of truce.

The days of tentative peace have likely come to an end, however, due to Shanna’s recent comments about Kourtney and her family.

As we reported earlier this week, Shanna slammed Kim Kardashian during a recent appearance on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

On Wednesday, the full episode was released, and it turns out that Shanna also had some harsh words for Kourtney.

Model / TV Personality Shanna Moakler attends a 2019 pre-GRAMMY event. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Shanna Throws Shade at Kourtney

Shanna was married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, and the exes have two children together.

Moakler says that when Kourtney married Travis in 2022, the union had a damaging effect on her relationship with her kids.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there,” Shanna alleged during the interview, according to In Touch.

Shanna Moakler attends the “Skateland” film premiere at the Arclight Theater on May 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“Where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad.’”

Shanna went on to explain that her kids came to prefer spending time with Travis and Kourtney due to the more lavish lifestyle the couple was able to provide.

Moakler says she eventually lost interest in competing with her ex.

Shanna Throws In the Towel

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas)

“I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here,” she told Bunnie.

“You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

Moakler went on to describe the Kardashians as “disgusting” before explaining that she stepped away from the situation when she began to suspect that her presence was making things worse.

“I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” Shanna told Bunnie.

Shanna Moakler arrives at NYLON Magazine’s May Young Hollywood Issue Celebration at Bardot on May 4, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

“I’m tired of people sh–ting on me,” she continued.

“There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f—king show and don’t give a f—k what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass.”

But while Shanna might not be interested in keeping up with the Kardashians, a lot of other people find the family fascinating — including her kids.

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show,” Shanna said.

Kourtney Kardashian poses on the runway at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian show during New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do,” she added.

“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff.”

Different Lifestyles

Shanna went on to explain that she can’t afford all the luxuries that Kourtney and Travis provide, so 18-year-old Alabama and 20-year-old Landon prefer to spend their time in Kardashian Land.

On ‘The Kardashians’, Kourtney Kardashian gets real to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that,” Moakler said.

“I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like, Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”

Of course, Kourtney and Travis just welcomed their first child together in November, so Alabama and Landon might find their mom’s house much more inviting now that their dad’s got a screaming infant to attend to!