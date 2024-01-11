Southern Charm fans: Olivia Flowers’ boyfriend is NOT who you think.

Specifically, I mean he’s not Austin Kroll OR Rod Razavi.

Those ships? Sailed!

Cast of ‘Southern Charm’ in season 9. ((Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo))

Looks like Olivia has moved on with a new man from deep in the heart of Texas.

And, if you can believe it, one of her exes actually approves!

Olivia Flowers’ New Boyfriend: Meet Alex!

On Season 9 of Southern Charm, fans watched as Olivia healed from her split from Austen Kroll.

Then, it looked like she was developing a connection with Rod Razavi.

But in late 2023, Olivia revealed she met a new love, a Dallas native named Alex.

Olivia talks to Austen in season 9 of ‘Southern Charm’. (Bravo/Youtube)

No last name, but Olivia has revealed Alex works in finance and that before they met, he didn’t know anything about Southern Charm.

Speaking of meeting up, their meet cute sounds fresh from the latest Hallmark rom-com.

“His name’s Alex [and] he’s from Dallas. We met at a wedding,” Olivia revealed to Nick Viall on an episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “I was my dad’s date [to the ceremony] and he was running late to it. So, I’m walking in by myself, late, and [Alex] was the usher and he’s like, ‘Can I walk you down the aisle?’ I was like, ‘It’s a little soon, but OK.’”

Sounds more than OK!

How Long Have They Been Dating?

A few weeks after announcing the romance, Olivia revealed that their courtship had been kind of a secret for awhile.

“It’s been seven months,” Olivia shared on a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I didn’t really talk about him much; I wanted to see how it went first.”

Fair enough. Sometimes privacy is the key to success. And it sounds like, Olivia feels exactly the same.

Olivia’s season 9 portrait for ‘Southern Charm’ ((Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo))

“It was a soft launch,” Olivia explained about wanting to keep her relationship quiet at first. “And then I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do a hard launch now.'”

Now that things are out in the open, however, Olivia has been very vocal about her love life – and she’s all about him on Instagram too!

Because they’re in a long distance relationship, a lot of time has been spent going back and forth. But also, a lot of time has been spent going on vacations together, like a recent trip to the Bahamas she posted about Instagram.

Will Olivia’s New Boyfriend Be On ‘Southern Charm’ Next Season?

Things get heated on the season 9 reunion of ‘Southern Charm.’ ((Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo))

To be determined, to say the least.

Season nine of the hit Bravo show has just wrapped up, with the reunion set to air on January 11, 2024. The explosive episode will cover, among other things, the entire cast confronting Taylor over her secret hookup with Olivia’s then boyfriend Austen.

Things get heated as the former BFFs dish it out, so one might think Olivia would want to keep her new love out of the spotlight.

And yet…

“I don’t know; We haven’t talked about it yet. He’s very much, like, ‘do what you need to do’ kind of guy,” she said in the podcast. “It doesn’t seem like he would be interested in being on, but he’s very supportive. I think if there was a time where it would work or make sense, he probably would.”

Austen Kroll attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City ((Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images))

Austin Kroll Approves Of Olivia’s New Man

So, remember that aforementioned trip to the Bahamas.

Turns out Olivia’s ex Austin, who she broke up with in 2022 after a year together, was also on that trip. The vacation, while intimate for Alex and Olivia, seems to have been a friends getaway arranged by Austin and Olivia’s mutual friends.

So, as you can expect, Austin met Olivia’s new beau and it .. didn’t go too badly!

“[Alex] didn’t know anything about the show, so it was fun introducing it to [Austen],” she explained to Viall on his podcast.

When asked about Kroll’s take on the new couple. “Well, they met and it went well. Because Alex can get extra nice when he’s drunk and be buddy-buddy, I was like, ‘Babe, just go and be nice, but you don’t have to be besties with him.’”