Shanna Moakler has a connection to Kim Kardashian these days.

She also has a strong opinion about the Instagram influencer.

The former Playboy model share two children with ex-husband Travis Barker, who is now the current husband of Kourtney Kardashian.

On a recent episode of of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, seemingly unprompted, Moakler therefore went off on the most famous family in Hollywood.

First, though, she slammed her former spouse.

“He did me pretty dirty,” the 48-year old said in a teaser shared by host Bunnie XO (whose real name is Bunnie DeFord).

When asked if Moakler believed she and Travis were “twin flames,” the former Miss USA winner replied:

“His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction.”

The conversation quickly from there to the drummer’’s second wife and her loved ones, prompting Moakler to say simply that she doesn’t “have to like that f-cking family.”

“I’m tired of people sh-tting on me,” Moakler continued.

“There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f-cking show and don’t give a f-ck what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass.”

Moakler and the Blink-182 musician got married in 2004 before splitting up in 2008.

The exes share son Landon and daughter Alabama, while Moakler also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya, whom Travis helped raise and with whom he remains very close.

Barker married Kourtney in May 2022. They welcomed a son in November.

The retired model, meanwhile, has never held back her thoughts on their love connection, specifically how it has affected her relationships with her kids.

“My family is broken because of this family, and now, my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” Moakler told TMZ in May 2021, alleging that Kourtney came between herself and her son and daughter.

“I don’t care about Travis and Kourtney in any capacity whatsoever … all I care about are my children — mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward.”

As for Kourtney, she previously opened up about her love for her stepchildren during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

“I am really close to Travis’ kids,” the Poosh founder said in a solo confessional.

“Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”