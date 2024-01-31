Tom Sandoval has a message for his ex-girlfriend.

And, as you might expect, it’s not a very compassionate one.

Appearing as a guest on The Viall Files podcast Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules lead basically told Ariana Madix to get over him and to “move on” with her life… about 10 months after Madix dumped Sandoval because she learned he had been cheating on her.

With a good friend Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I think her biggest thing is, like, stop, like… don’t focus any energy on me,” Sandoval said of where the exes stand at the moment. “Leave me behind.”

Madix, to be clear, hasn’t said very much about Sandoval’s unethical actions last year.

Yes, she has spoken out on occasion about the sordid details behind Tom sleeping with Raquel, but there haven’t been any real signs that Madix is spending any energy on her awful ex-boyfriend.

Try telling that to Sandoval, however.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

On this podcast, Sandoval — who was joined by BFF and costar Tom Schwartz — called out Madix for being “a little spiteful” in her behavior towards him as he said “it’s not a good look” overall for the reality star.

It’s been 10 months, Sandoval insisted after Viall said Madix was “entitled” to her reaction.

“Let it go,” he continued.

“Keep going, keep doing you … Just live your life, keep going, keep doing you, forget me, keep going. It’s just, it’s not a good look. I just want her to, like, move on. You know what I mean?”

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiered on Bravo Tuesday night.

Leviss has chosen not to appear on the program, while Madix remains a cast member — but, from our understanding, will not film scenes alongside Sandoval.

Looking ahead, Viall asked Sandoval if he thinks he is “ready to protect someone’s heart” following the fallout from his affair, to which Sandoval replied:

“Am I ready to protect somebody’s heart? Yes, of course I am … I don’t know what to say except I f-cked up … It doesn’t matter the scenario, it doesn’t matter.

“I f-cked up, and I do know that. I do love hard, I really do.”

Tom Sandoval poses as Tom Sandoval Launches Men’s Cosmetic Brand “Stryx” at Nordstrom on January 25, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

He also cheats hard.

Sandoval said on air that he has major “regret” over having gotten with Leviss, who he first slept with inside of a car that parked outside of a house in which Madix was asleep.

On Tuesday’s Vanderpump Rules premiere, meanwhile, Madix said she was navigating her living situation with Sandoval following the end of their long-term relationship.

“Three months ago, when Tom blew up our lives, I was not prepared to be kicked out of my house and start a whole new freakin’ life so even though we still live under the same roof, I’ve been able to maintain a no-contact policy,” she explained on the episode, which was filmed awhile back.

“We communicate via his assistant Ann, which is great for me because I don’t have to look at his stupid face… but bad for Ann because that’s literally her job.”