Attention, men across the world.

Or, perhaps to be more specific, men across a certain region of Utah.

Meri Brown is ready to get back out there.

Just about one year since she and Kody Brown confirmed the termination of her marriage, the veteran Sister Wives star has made it more clear than ever before:

She’d like to meet someone new.

On Tuesday, the TLC personality shared a post put together by close friend Jenn Sullivan in which she wrote as a caption:

“OK @therealmeribrown make a wish! Here are ideas based off comments, messages, and recent conversations! What’ll it be?”

Sitting at number-one on this list?

Birthday dinner date with a great guy.

(Instagram)

Other wish list ideas included, “skydiving,” “visit Canada,” “massages” and “write a book.”

But Sister Wives fans and Meri Brown followers are focusing up there at the top.

Brown debuted a fresh new look a few weeks ago, perhaps signaling her plans to jump back into the dating pool.

She’s been candid for awhile now that she did her best to make her marriage work and that she’s a strong and independent woman who is no longer going to remain silent.

Meri Brown sits down here and talks about all the ways in which her marriage fell apart. (TLC)

“My voice will be heard. I will no longer be silent,” Meri said pointedly on a recent Sister Wives interview special.

Meri and Kody’s marriage ended after 32 years this past January, only TLC viewers only just saw it play out on Season 18.

At the time, Meri confessed to how she knew it was over:

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’

“He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.’”

She added:

I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’

“And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.’”

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. (TLC)

In January 2023, meanwhile, People Magazine published a report that alleged Meri and Kody had ended their spiritual union.

This prompted the pair to state the following via joint statement:

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Meri Brown has some serious side eye here for ex Kody Brown. (TLC)

Meri seems to be doing okay in the wake of this break-up, but she’s also admitted to a great deal of sadness.

“It’s very disappointing to me,” Brown told People in November of her, Janelle and Christine all walking away from Kody, putting an end to their polygamous family.

“I get that we’re all unique individuals and we want the best for ourselves.

“And if the best for ourselves is not within the same family structure that we built and that we’ve had for so long, it is what it is, and I just want everybody to be happy with where they are.”