In case you haven’t heard, Meri Brown has a boyfriend.

The Sister Wives star took Instagram followers by surprise this week when she paid tribute to her own 53rd birthday by announcing that she was now dating a man named Amos.

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!” Brown wrote excitedly as a caption to a carousel of photos of herself and this lover.

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” added Meri.

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

While TLC viewers are celebrating Meri’s romantic match — which came several months after she and Kody Brown terminated their marriage — at least one website out there has done some digging.

In Touch Weekly reports that Meri’s boyfriend is named Amos Andrews.

He filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy on May 8, 2000 in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to records viewed by this tabloid, Amos’ wife at the time, Shannon Marie Andrews, was listed as a co-petitioner in the filing.

The case was closed as of September 26 of that year … with Amos, we assume, selling his property to pay back creditors in order to satisfy the requirements of a bankruptcy filing.

Meri Brown looks intense in this photo from her show’s one-on-one special. (TLC)

This filing took place well over two decades ago and we have no further details on Andrews’ current financial situation.

On the personal side, meanwhile?

In Touch has also learned that Amos has been married FOUR times.

This doesn’t necessarily equate to a red flag. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Amos has done anything wrong or that he can’t be a great partner for Meri. It just seems worth noting right now.

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Amos first got married to a woman named Tracey Ann Smith Lang; the spouses divorced in 1998.

He went on to marry Shannon Marie Martin, although their relationship was over in 2000.

The potential new reality star’s third marriage was to Christine Andrews, whom he divorced in 2004.

And, finally, Amos followed this split up by exchanging vow with Jennifer Carol Andrews, marrying her in 2016 and getting divorced in 2021.

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

Meri, of course, married Kody back in 1994.

The two share one child together and they got divorced in 2014 so that Kody could make Robyn Brown his legal wife in order to adopt her children from a previous marriage.

Extreme tension existed between Meri and Kody ever since this official break-up, culminating in their January 2023 termination.

“Today I reclaim my power,” Meri wrote back then.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.”

Meri Brown has some serious side eye here for ex Kody Brown. (TLC)

Fast forward to basically one year since she became single and Meri added the following upon confirming her romance with Amos Andrews:

“As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!

“I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!”