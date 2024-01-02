Meghan Markle has a lot to be proud of when she looks back at 2023.

Unfortunately, most of her achievements over the past year have been overshadowed by the scandals and controversies that have plagued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the months since Prince Harry’s memoir made its debut.

There have been rumors that the backlash against the book put a strain on Harry and Meghan’s marriage, but that’s probably a fabrication courtesy of the British tabloid media.

However, not every account of Meghan’s tumultuous 2023 is an invention of muckraking haters.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Many of the duchess’ woes have been well-documented, and reliable sources have confirmed that recent events have taken an emotional toll.

Some have even gone so far as to claim that Meghan has shown signs of stress-related weight loss.

We can neither confirm nor deny that the duchess has lost weight or that she’s experiencing profound stress.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

But with the year she just endured, no one would be surprised by news that she’s showing signs of strain.

In June, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after just a single season.

It was a blow not only to the Sussexes’ pocketbook but to their reputation.

Suddenly, doubts about the couple’s ability to support their lifestyle through various media ventures didn’t sound quite so pessimistic.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But the Duchess of Sussex certainly hasn’t given up on her quest to make a name for herself as something other than an outspoken royal.

Back in April of 2023, Meghan signed with the vaunted WME talent agency.

The moved sparked rumors of a return to acting, but insiders say that while Meghan has not ruled out such a career change, she’s more interested in generally restoring her reputation and proving to the world that she’s as marketable as ever.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from The Guardian, Meghan’s recent appearance at a number of star-studded events is proof that the duchess is laser-focused on getting back on top in 2024.

“Look, if you’re appearing on red carpets and premieres, that means you’re putting yourself on show for the type of people who might cast you, book you, use you,” PR expert Mark Borkowski told the outlet this week.

“That’s what Meghan’s been about,” he added.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton. (Getty)

“The trouble is, all this high-ended stuff around the values that they portray, it hasn’t delivered for them.”

In other words, we might be seeing a more unguarded, down-to-earth side of Meghan and Harry in the year to come.

We’re sure that’s nightmarish news for the other members of the royal family, most of whom go to great lengths to create the impression that they’re something more than human.

But hey, Harry and Meghan are trying to win over regular Americans, not British royals.

And if reality TV and the Trump presidency have taught us anything, it’s that Americans want to relate, not emulate!