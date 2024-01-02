New year.

Same old story when it comes to couple who met within the confines of Bachelor Nation.

On Tuesday morning, Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay after four years of marriage… citing “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for this unfortunate split.

The estranged spouses do not share any children.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend Thanksgiving at Project Angel Food on November 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

The reality stars met on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2017, eventually getting engaged on the finale and then getting married in August of 2019.

They’ve stayed mostly out of the spotlight in the time since, rarely speaking on their relationship in public.

Just two months ago, however, Lindsay told E! News that she and Abasolo had talked about expanding their immediate family.

“It’s something that we want,” she told the outlet on November 9. “It’s been harder than I thought it would be. We’re trying.”

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay attend the Alzheimer’s Association Peace of Mind Luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

Ironically, and sadly, Lindsay also touched on the reason why she and her then-husband kept almost everything between themselves… despite meeting on national television.

“Whenever there’s a rumor about a Bachelor Nation person getting divorced, it’s my husband and I because we aren’t public with our relationship and that’s the exact reason why we’re not,” she told E! News this fall.

“Because we realized a long time ago that so many people… the more you give them, the more opinions and judgments that they have. And so, we realized we needed to protect ourselves.

“So for us, we just post when we want to post. We’re together all the time. We’re just not putting it out there.”

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay celebrates Birthday with fiance Bryan Abasolo at SugarHouse Casino on April 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino)

While Lindsay didn’t say much about her marriage over the years, she has been among the most outspoken of all The Bachelor or The Bachelorette leads.

Especially on the topic of race.

Lindsay famously grilled former host Christ Harrison, for example, about his insensitivity in this area back in 2021, leading to the eventual firing of Harrison by ABC.

Not long before that, Lindsay announced she was severing ties with the franchise due the backlash she continually received and the harassment of trolls online.

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay met on The Bachelorette and then got married. They are now divorced. (ABC)

“It’s just time for me to move on,” Lindsay said in April 2021 after hosting 100 episodes of The Happy Hour podcast, adding at the time:

“I’ve been struggling, that’s no secret. And it’s been really, really hard for me lately.

“And a lot of the things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself. And finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health.”

We sure hope Lindsay is able to do so going forward in the wake of this divorce news.

Rachel Lindsay is beautiful. We enjoyed watching her as The Bachelorette. (Getty)

While neither side has said anything about the break-up, Lindsay did hint at some trouble during an appearance on The Viall Files a few weeks ago.

She told the host that she and Abasolo had been living “totally separate lives” because Abasolo typically works 12-hour days “by himself” while she has “a lot more free time” in her line of work.

“So, we’re just in two totally different places,” she explained.

“You gotta protect the marriage and we just don’t work well together. Not every couple can do that.”

