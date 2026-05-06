Kim Kardashian Skipped Retaking Bar Exam After Failing It (And Maybe That’s a Good …

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This sounds like it’s for the best.

Last summer, aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian took the California Bar exam.

Months later, she and the rest of the world learned that she failed.

Kim is in no rush to retake it. In fact, she doesn’t plan to try again all year.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Better luck next time?

TMZ reports that, after last year’s failed attempt to pass the California Bar exam, Kim is taking a break.

Her next chance to take the grueling legal test that gatekeeps who is allowed to be a practicing attorney in the nation’s most populous state was February 2026.

However, she reportedly skipped that test-taking session.

The next chance — one of two opportunities that aspiring attorneys have each year to take the exam — will be this July.

According to the report, Kim plans to skip that, too.

Kim’s next potential bite at the apple will be in 2027.

She will actually be able to take her time deciding, as registration for the February 2027 exam will be in early January.

It’s unclear if Kim will actually take the exam at that point. We know from her own words that failing her first attempt at the Bar “broke” her confidence.

(Only about forty-to-seventhy percent of people pass the Bar on their first try. It is normal to attempt it multiple times.)

It took Kim four tries before she passed the “baby Bar” exam. This could follow the same pattern.

It’s okay to give up sometimes!

At the risk of sounding just … incredibly mean … we have to point out that Kim could always drop this ambition.

She is a successful businesswoman. For better or for worse, she’s also one of the most influential people on the planet.

Kim has also dipped her toes into acting, though admittedly All’s Fair was pretty widely panned despite a spectacular cast.

Oh, and she was also born into a rich family. One could argue that she was a success from birth.

We get that she likes to throw her resources behind good causes, that she wants to walk in the footsteps of her late father, and that (some dread) she may have political aspirations. But she doesn’t have to be an attorney, right?

Kim may also have sabotaged her own attempt to prepare for the Bar Exam by just being embarrassingly gullible.

Last year, we learned that she has been using Chat GPT for legal advice. This is a notoriously bad idea, and has seen buffoons who try it in court reprimanded by judges for turning in slop instead of real filings.

Now, Kim wasn’t using slop nonsense in court. She was using it to study, which just points to an apparent lack of understanding of what LLMs are.

This is a woman who voluntarily drives a Cybertruck sometimes (gross!) and believes that the moon landing was fake, so … would you want her representing you in court?

Paying your legal bills, absolutely. Representing you? Like we said … maybe she doesn’t need to retake the Bar exam.