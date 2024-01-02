Jon Gosselin may be turning over a new page to mark a new year.

Probably not.

But it’s nice to consider, wouldn’t you agree?

On Sunday night, the polarizing former television personality took a break from trashing his ex-wife in order to pose for a couple selfies alongside girlfriend Stephanie Lebo.

Stephanie Lebo and Jon Gosselin snapped this photo before heading out for New Year’s Eve. (Instagram)

Lebo uploaded the images to her own Instagram page and wrote as a caption:

“Every second, every minute, every hour, every day, EVERY YEAR, I love you more and more.

“Happy New Years my love! Thank you for loving me so.”

Based on our research, Lebo really is talking about Jon Gosselin in this message… as challenging as a concept as that may be for celebrity gossip followers to wrap their heads around.

Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Stephanie Lebo pose here on December 31, 2023. (Instagram)

Gosselin doesn’t exactly come across like a catch to anyone who has observed his words and actions ever since he stepped into the spotlight way back in the day on Jon and Kate Plus 8.

He and spouse Kate Gosselin share eight children and a great deal of animosity.

The former hasn’t spoken to three-quarters of his kids in years, but said recently that he really hopes to reunite with them at some point in the near future.

Lebo, for her part, insists that her lover is misunderstood; alleging that he’s actually a great dad, no matter what you may read about or think as a result.

In 2020, Jon Gosselin shared a whole bunch of snaps featuring kids Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin. They were, at that time, newly in his custody. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Everything they say is wrong with Jon, I just don’t see it. We don’t argue about anything,” Lebo said to The Sun in August in regard to her boyfriend’s reputation.

Lebo is the mother to a 13-year old girl and said in this same interview that Gosselin has made a point to get close to her.

These two lovebirds only went public with their relationship this past summer.

But had been dating quietly for two years already at the time.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August of 2023, Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Stephanie Lebo discussed everything from their relationship to his estranged children. (Entertainment Tonight)

“We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” Jon said to The Sun in August about the beginning of their romance.

“It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”

Despite having obviously moved way on from his ex-wife, Jon will always be associated with Kate.

After he repeatedly slammed her as an abusive parent when it came to son Collin, Kate defended herself in a lengthy statement this past July.

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Getty)

“I do not support fiction no matter who it comes from,” she wrote back then, calling out both her child and ex-husband as liars.

“I can’t support ANY reports that are distorted and fictitious.

“That’s why I didn’t add to my statement that I support Collin’s untrue version of events…

“I just wanted to set the record straight considering I had been wrongly accused of crimes by my child.

“I didn’t go into what it cost my other children (in terms of my time and availability to them) bc I didn’t want to speak for them, but THAT is one of the worst parts of it all.

“It hurts and that pain never goes away!”

