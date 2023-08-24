Meghan Markle Shows Signs of Stress, Rapid Weight Loss Amid Recent Downturn In Popularity

Earlier this summer, we reported on a surprising development in the lives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Polls conducted by Newsweek and other reputable organizations indicated that Harry and Meghan’s popularity had been on the decline throughout much of 2023.

Shortly thereafter, this downturn began to have an impact on the Sussexes’ career prospects.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after just one season, and while there are conflicting theories as to why the company cut ties with the Sussexes, the recent shift in public opinion likely played a role.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if the couple will suffer any other setbacks, and plans to restore their public image are reportedly proceeding apace.

Still, fans and insiders have made note of signs that Meghan might be struggling under a tremendous amount of stress.

“It seems that the pressure of making her mark in Hollywood is finally getting to Meghan,” a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

“Trying to reestablish herself, constant money problems, Harry traveling and leaving her home alone a lot — it all adds up. She’s stressed, and friends are afraid she could be spiraling.”

The insider went on to note that Meghan has “been wearing winter coats in the summer, which is comforting to her, but it’s also odd.”

The source speculates that this unusual sartorial habit might also be part of an effort to conceal the duchess’ recent weight loss.

Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland n Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she’s dropped at least 15 pounds,” says the insider, explaining that “she doesn’t have an appetite when she’s juggling a lot.”

The source claims that Harry and Meghan have been struggling financially, and the situation has taken a toll on Meghan’s mental health.

“Being millions in debt is extremely stressful. Sometimes she’s not able to sleep at night because of it,” claims the insider, explaining that “keeping up the lavish lifestyle they lead isn’t easy.”

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Meghan’s anxiety kicks in when she’s not in control,” the insider tells Life & Style.

In recent weeks, Meghan has been spotted wearing a “biosignal processing disc,” which the manufacturer claims can “lower…stress, improve sleep quality and increase…focus.”

The source notes that Meghan wears these devices at times of high stress, “especially when [husband Prince] Harry’s not around.”

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Harry has been traveling a great deal in recent months, and his schedule will remain hectic in the weeks ahead.

Next month, Harry will be in Germany for the Invictus Games, the athletic competition for sick and disabled veterans that he helped to found.

Meghan is scheduled to give a speech at the Invictus opening ceremonies, but critics are already complaining that she’s not qualified for such an honor — a turn of events that’s likely compounding the duchess’ anxiety.

Meghan Markle at the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“There’s a lot on Meghan’s plate,” says the source.

“This is not the life she expected.”

The insider adds that the termination of the Spotify contract was a crushing blow, as the Sussexes only received a fraction of the $20 million for which they’d signed on.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The source says that the couple remains optimistic about their future, and their hopes are bolstered by the fact that they still enjoy the support of many A-list friends and well-wishers, including Tyler Perry, Serena Williams, and her husband, billionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“Adele is also in Meghan and Harry’s corner,” says the insider.

“She’s good friends with them both and wants them to succeed. Adele loves them — she still jokes about the years-ago crush she had on Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Despite that support, however, it seems there have been times in recent weeks when Meghan’s optimism has faltered.

“Meghan’s trying to be hopeful,” says the source.

“There are good days and bad. But it’s been an uphill battle, to say the least.”

The Invictus Games, which begin on September 9, are sure to increase the Sussexes’ visibility.

But if Meghan’s mental state is as fragile as the insider claims, that might not be a good thing.