Meghan Markle: Is She Angry at Prince Harry For Going Too Far With His Memoir?

By now, you’ve certainly heard about the endless controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s debut memoir, Spare.

The book has been making waves for weeks now, and it seems that the British tabloid press plans to continue railing against it for the foreseeable future.

But while the criticism might garner more clicks, Harry has enjoyed the support of millions from all over the globe.

The praise comes not only from fans who have supported him since childhood, but also from survivors of abusive childhoods, who have applauded the Duke of Sussex for his courage in speaking out against his tormentors.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

But even those who have sung Harry’s praises the loudest have noted that his equally beloved wife has been curiously absent throughout his book tour.

The reasons for this are obvious, of course:

Meghan has already said her piece in both her Oprah interview and the couple’s Netflix docuseries, and having been bullied by the media for years, it makes perfect sense that she would now stand aside and let her husband have his moment.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

But the Meghan-haters are naturally not satisfied by such a simple, logical explanation.

They believe that Meghan is angry with Harry for having spilled entirely too much tea in his literary debut.

This hilariously far-fetched theory was first put forth by UK scandal rag The Telegraph, who quotes a source as saying “may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

The insider described Meghan as “media-savvy,” was “more wary than the duke about this particular project.”

Journalist Dan Wootton spoke to the outlet and called the source’s claim “absolutely fascinating” because he felt “it was the first sign of Meghan trying to distance herself from all of the collateral PR damage caused by Spare.”

Those sentiments were echoed by journalist Christopher Andersen, who suggested that Meghan’s absence from Harry’s press tour is a calculated moved designed

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“Meghan clearly doesn’t want to make it look as if she’s somehow manipulating Harry, or that she’s had a hand in shaping his memoirs,” Andersen explained.

“The Sussexes are very sensitive to the fact that their critics believe she has some mesmeric sway over him. The fact is, this is Harry’s story, and for better or worse he has to own it,” he continued.

Andersen went on to theorize — more than a little ridiculously — that Meghan was most upset about Harry’s revelations concerning his time in the military.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“What may be most concerning to both Harry and Meghan is the blowback they’ve gotten from people in the military who feel he was ill-advised to write about killing 25 enemy combatants while serving in Afghanistan,” said Andersen.

“I can’t imagine if they’d had it to do over, that Meghan in particular would just as soon have had him leave those kinds of statistics out of the book.”

Now, it seems to us that the reasons for Meghan’s absence from Harry’s book tour are rather obvious.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Chief among them is the fact that she didn’t write the freakin’ book, so it would be a little weird to see her on 60 Minutes giving interviews about it.

But at times like this, you have to bear in mind that the bigoted vultures of the British tabloid press have been fully driven mad by their hatred of Meghan.

Like all deranged individuals, they can’t be held responsible for their nonsensical ramblings, but their employers should probably do the prudent thing and stop providing these maniacs with a platform.