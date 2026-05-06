Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: FIGHTING at the Met Gala?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Monday night’s charity ball may have been the most controversial Met Gala in many years.

Not everyone participated in the boycott, however.

Rihanna was spectacularly dressed in a gem-encrusted work of art. She was a work of art, as always.

But a pair of videos from the event appears to show serious tensions with A$AP Rocky. Are they okay?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Trouble in paradise?

A tweeted video showed A$AP speaking amicably with a couple of women at the Met Gala.

Rihanna was being interviewed at the time.

However, the beloved singer — just a few feet away from her man — appeared distracted.

Distracted and displeased.

Most believe that A$AP’s friendly chat with these other women had disturbed her.

oh so this is why they were arguing- pic.twitter.com/sb3R7DDUrZ — welp. (@YSLONIKA) May 6, 2026

As you can see, RiRi’s smile brightened as she spoke to the reporter.

Perhaps the discussion was a welcome interruption of her unhappy thoughts.

It is also possible that she was simply putting on a smile out of politeness, instead of staring vacantly ahead.

However, something appeared to be on her mind.

We’d normally say that people are reading too much into one video. But there’s more.

There was more apparent conflict after the gala

The day after the Met Gala, TMZ reported that she and A$AP had been caught on camera after the Met Gala.

More and more celebrities are using Sprinter busses (like Real Housewives), in part to preserve their dresses and increase their comfort.

As you can see below, RiRi and her man appeared to be having an emotional discussion in theirs.

We are not privy to what they were discussing. It is always possible that people are misreading what’s going on.

But even before the video of the singer giving side-eye to her overly friendly man, people suspected that there were tensions at play.

Just for the record, we haven’t seen any other indications of tensions between the two.

In fact, a witness told TMZ that they seemed happy during most of the night.

Also, they have been dating since 2020 — if not earlier.

The couple also shares three young children.

Maybe there’s something more going on. Perhaps it really was just about A$AP being a little too friendly for his partner’s tastes. Or, you know, maybe this was nothing, and people only noticed because it’s Rihanna.