Kate Middleton has been admitted to the hospital for surgery.

A statement released from Kensington Palace on Wednesday confirmed that the Princess of Wales, 42, went to a medical facility the night before.

But before there’s any panic, rest at ease – the Princess is doing quite well, all things considered.

Why Surgery Did Kate Middleton Have?

Kate Middleton is thankfully doing well after a “planned” procedure with her medical team. ( (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

It turns out, while the news was a surprise to royal family fans, Kate’s visit to the hospital was on her family’s radar.

In the royal statement, shared on their Instagram page, the family revealed she was admitted for a “planned abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic.

While the surgery was “successful,” she will have to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before “returning home to continue her recovery.”

The statement did not explain why the surgery was actually needed, opting to keep that information “private”, but the Princess’ recovery does sound like it will be extensive.

The royals add that she’ll “unlikely return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate Middleton’s Message to Fans Post-Surgery

Kate Middleton looks on after her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. ((Photo by Roland Hoskins – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the message went on, before the royal family asked for privacy — for Kate and her children.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible.”

The Duchess of Cambridge added that she “wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.”

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the statement concluded.

The Palace then noted that they will “only provide updates” on Middleton’s progress “when there is significant new information to share.”

King Charles III Having Surgery Next: A ‘Corrective Procedure’

King Charles is set to undergo a â€œcorrective procedureâ€ for an enlarged prostate next week. ((Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images))

Following the news of Princess Kate’s abdominal surgery, Buckingham Palace announced that the head of the royal family would also be hospitalized soon.

Charles is set to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate next week, the palace confirmed.

Thankfully, his condition is benign, according to the Associated Press, but that the sovereign will be taking “a short period of recuperation” in order to recover and rest.

Sounds like Prince William is going to have his hands full in the coming weeks, with both his father and wife needing special attention!