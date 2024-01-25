Y

Janelle Brown’s boyfriend? Is this really happening?!

That’s the question every fan has been asking ever since she announced her split from Kody in the Season 17 tell-all episode of Sister Wives.

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from “Sister Wives” in 2012 ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

It’s been well over a year now and many are hoping she’ll find happiness just like her sister wife, Christine.

In fact, some suspect that Janelle is actually hiding a secret boyfriend from the world!

Janelle Brown’s Boyfriend: Is She Hiding A Secret Romance?

For years, fans watched on as Janelle dealt with Kody’s controlling nature.

That’s why, after the veteran reality star walked away from her spiritual spouse at the end of 2022, the world relished in watching her fly free.

She has since regained her independence, and has flaunted her good times on social media. In 2023, followers watched on as she made the brave decision to set up her RV all on her own.

But was Janelle really on her own?

Janelle Brown is all smiles starting the next chapter of her life. ( (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was a pair of legs hiding just out of sight behind the RV in the photo she posted. A pair of MAN’s legs!

“Janelle is that the new boyfriend hiding?” one fan asked after the 54-year old shared a photo of the aforementioned vehicle on Wednesday, May 17.

Sadly, there was no beau in the shadows.

“Haha no its Gabe,” Brown replied, referring to her eldest son.

But then, as if to dissage any feelings that her life isn’t full, she added with emphasis:

“But my children and grandchildren are the true loves of my life.”

Janelle shares children Gabe, 21, Garrison, Hunter, Logan, Savanah and Madison with ex Kody Brown.

It’s true – love is love, no matter where it comes from. Her life may be full right now just with the relationships she has that are positive in her orbit.

Stars of Sister Wives” visit SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2023 in New York City ((Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

Janelle Brown In A Relationship With Sister Wife Christine?

Janelle split from the selfish polygamous patriarch in December 2022, but a source told In Touch in January 2023 that “she is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment.”

The insider went on to say that the mother of six is “focusing on herself and her kids” after ending her marriage with Kody.

In the meantime, Janelle remains good pals with Christine Brown, who is in a very different romantic boat these days – and she’s taken Janelle along for the ride!

Christine Brown is the first of Kody’s exes to get married! The Sister Wives star wed David Woolley in October 2023 after announcing their engagement in April of that same year.

(TLC)

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote the ‘Sister Wives’ star on Instagram.

Before the two got serious, Christine made it clear to David that she came with a lot, let’s call it baggage.

“I’m like, ‘I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come with me too. There’s not just me,’” Christine recalls of their romance when things got serious.

“And he’s like, ‘Okay. Okay.’”

Yes, where Christine goes, Janelle will follow. She was the only former sister wife included in the wedding. Hell, she was the only one INVITED to the wedding!

But whether she’ll stay a 3rd wheel in Christine’s marriage for the foreseeable future? Only time will tell.

Janelle’s Future: Looking For Love?

“Getting used to her new life hasn’t been hard since Kody was hardly around for the last few years,” the above tabloid source continued awhile ago, adding Janelle “is not focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody.”

That’s probably a healthy attitude.

But the guy probably deserves at least a little anger or resentment. Probably both!