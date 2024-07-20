Dance Moms Trailer: New Era, New Coach, Brand New Series

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As has been very well-documented at this point, Abby Lee Miller is out.

The controversial Dance Moms coach no longer has anything to do with this reality franchise.

But Hulu is bringing the series back with a reboot (titled “A New Era”) on August 7… and the first trailer, released this week by People Magazine, makes it clear that Miller may be gone.

Yet the drama remains.

“My one and only goal is to win a national title and it starts today,” Flo Hampton tells the girls in the preview. “Nobody’s spot here is promised. Nobody.”

Coach Glo previously appeared in a season 3 episode of the original reality series alongside her daughter, Kaeli.

Her studio also defeated Miller’s junior elite competition team in a season 4 episode; and now she’s back in the spotlight.

“In six short weeks, we’re going to Nationals,” Glo also tells her dance students in July 18 teaser of the Hulu series. “We are in no way ready for that.”

In the past, Miller choreographed weekly routines for dancers such as Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, Chloé Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, Kalani Hilliker and Jojo Siwa on the original series… which ran for eight seasons and wrapped up in 2019.

This new era will feature a new cast.

“I’ve spent 40 years teaching children to dance and that has prepared me for this moment,” Coach Glo also explains in the aforementioned video, adding:

“I’m so excited to take on this next challenge competing new routines every week in hopes of winning another national title.”

As it so often has gone on this series, meanwhile, there’s intense competition between the dancers.

However, the real theatrics come courtesy of the new dance moms themselves, as we see them pushing, shoving and we even witness an especially vengeful slap in the face as one mom screans, “I dare you to come at me.”

But Glo is having none of this, folks.

“I’m over it. Do you see these children? This is all I care about right now,” she tells the misbehaving parents.

All 10 episodes of Dance Moms: A New Era premiere on Wednesday, August 7 only on Hulu.