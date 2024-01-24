Janelle Brown: I’m Not Really Divorced from Kody, Okay?!?

Janelle Brown would like to set the record straight.

As you very likely know by now, this long-time Sister Wives cast member is no longer in a relationship with Kody Brown.

Just over a year ago, without making a huge public fuss about it, Janelle told the host of a Sister Wives one-on-one special that she and Kody were, indeed, “separated.”

She actually hasn’t said much about it since.

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (TLC)

Earlier this week, however, the mother of six sat down with People Magazine and said she isn’t technically “divorced” from Kody, perhaps prompting a handful of eyebrows to be raised.

But let her explain what she means, okay?

“Because we never were legally married, I can’t really say I’m divorced,” Janelle told this outlet, making a pretty simple and legal point.

She continued as follows:

“I just say ‘I’m no longer with’ [him] when I explain it to outside people, I’m like, ‘I’m no longer with my partner.'”

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (TLC)

Janelle has been surprisingly open in the past, at one point even confirming that she and Kody had really great sex.

But it wasn’t enough to make her feel wanted, accepted or loved by Kody.

“I just consider myself single, I don’t consider myself divorced or separated or whatever. I just think I’m single,” Janelle added in this new feature.

Kody and Janelle don’t talk much at this point, although they rarely bad-mouth each other, either.

They just live separated lives these days.

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (TLC)

Unlike her close pal Christine, who is now married to David Woolley; and unlike her former sister wife Meri, who is now dating someone named Amos Andrews, Janelle isn’t dating.

She doesn’t sound very anxious to get back out there, either.

Janelle is content to adjust to her single life and do not rush into a new romance.

It’s probably sound thinking on her part.

Janelle and Christine Brown via a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

This is not to say, of course, that Christine made any sort of mistake.

She can’t say enough positive things about her situation these days.

“David is just home,” she recently told People of her new spouse.

“I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We’re a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn’t even matter.

“Being married together just solidifies us together.”