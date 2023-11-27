Christine Brown and Janelle Brown: We’re Done with Our Ex-Sister Wives!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As TLC viewers are likely well aware of, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown remain very good friends.

The former left Kody Brown in November 2021 and the latter did the same about a year later… after both of which grew sick and tired of their spiritual spouse basically sucking as a human being.

It’s pretty clear at this point that each women is happy with her decision.

Heck, Christine is a married woman now, having exchanged vows with David Wooley in October.

Janelle and Christine Brown via a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Last week, however, Christine and Janelle sat down with Entertainment Tonight in order to look back on the recent developments in their lives, explaining to the outlet where they stand with each other… with Kody… and with ex-sister wives Meri and Robyn.

“I’m not going to be friends with Meri, and I’m not gonna be close with her,” Christine told this outlet simply.

“I wish her the best, however. I hope that she finds what she’s looking for. I know that she would like to have a romantic partner.”

Christine didn’t delve into the reason why she feels so strongly.

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

However, Christine’s daughter said in January that she was once a victim of Meri’s verbal abuse.

“There’s just too much in the past that I’m just going to leave it in the past,” Christine added broadly to ET.

“I’m not one to drag up the past, and go into counseling and figuring all the things out if I don’t need to. And I don’t need to.”

Christine confessed that there is a lot of “hurt” remaining from her time as Meri’s sister wife.

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (TLC)

As for Janelle? When it comes to Meri?

“I have no ill-will towards her, I hope she does well,” this mother of six said.

“I hope she’s happy but I’m really focused on what we’re doing, what my kids are doing; if I run into her at an event, it’s not going to be mean or, we’re not gonna ignore each other. We always say hi.”

For the record, Christine and Janelle both applauded Meri for finally ending her own relationship with Kody.

Kody Brown just never seems happy, huh? We’re not fans. (TLC)

Not long after these same Sister Wives stars blasted Robyn for ruining their marriage, Christine and Janelle made their feelings on Robyn clear as well.

“I’m not going to have a relationship with Robyn,” Christine told ET. “I’m just going to have people in my life that I trust.”

No, she emphasized. She does not trust Robyn.

“I think that she says one thing but I don’t see proof that she really wants it,” Christine added. “So I’m just going to have people [in my life] that I trust, and I know have my back, and I can have theirs.”

Robyn Brown and Christine Brown don’t get along. This isn’t a secret at this point. (TLC)

Janelle then echoed this same sentiment.

“I really didn’t even have much of a relationship with her [before],” Janelle said of Robyn. “We just never gelled. We worked together as teammates for the sake of the family.”

What does this mean for the future of Sister Wives, however?

Will Christine and Janelle film with their former family members?

Janelle Brown gets deep in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Yes, the reality stars said, they’re committed to the series. BUT…

“Interviewing with them, sitting with them on the couch, no,” said Christine.

“Probably not,” agreed Janelle.

“I would not interview with them anymore,” Christine continued. “They don’t need to know what’s in my heart, and what’s in my soul. They already did that. And I’m not interested in them being in my life.

“[I want] a lot of distance and a lot of boundaries…. They don’t get to have that part of me anymore. I only share that with Janelle.”

Christine Brown looks directly into the camera and gets serious in this Season 18 confessional scene. (TLC)

Elsewhere, Christine actually confirmed there will be Sister Wives Season 19 in this interview.

“You’ll see, in the next season, there’s a few times where we’re all in the same room together, for the sake of the kids and things like that,” Christine said, adding that fans shouldn’t expect to see any ugly fights among the former Brown family adults.

“We’re gonna be cordial because it’s about our kids.”