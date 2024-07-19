Hugh Jackman’s New Wife Goals: What Does He Want in a Partner Now?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What does Hugh Jackman want in a new wife?

The beloved actor is reprising his most iconic role as one of the titular stars of Deadpool & Wolverine, marking his entry into the MCU.

However, this comes on the heels of his major breakup. After nearly 30 years together, Jackman and his wife separated less than one year ago.

Hugh Jackman has wielded his wealth and fortune as a philanthropist. And when he takes a new wife, he’d reportedly like someone who shares his dream of making the world a better place.

What will a new wife for Hugh Jackman be like?

In September of 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation. The two married in April of 1996.

According to what an inside source tells Closer about Hugh Jackman, the internationally beloved actor wants a new wife who can hold her own in the spotlight — or even overshadow him.

“The No. 1 problem Hugh and Deb had during their decades together is that Hugh’s career and his ambitions always became the center of their life together,” the insider reported. “Even when they were doing everything in their power to keep that from being the case.”

According to the source, Hugh Jackman’s worldwide fame “just became unavoidable” for him and for his wife.

The insider explained that this was “because of the success Hugh kept having.”

Added the source: “And in the incredible effort and work ethic he would bring into anything he took on.”

Who is the blueprint for a future marriage?

Some actors manage to achieve significant stardom while still remaining a footnote in their spouse’s career. One example that comes to mind is George Clooney and his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

“He needs an Amal Clooney type, and he knows it,” the inside source described.

The insider detailed: “Somebody who doesn’t eat, drink, and breathe showbusiness 24/7 and who actually thinks about the bigger picture the way Hugh does.” That’s quite a wishlist.

“Hugh personally is not a careerist,” the source characterized.

“He’d be fine if all the stardom went away tomorrow,” the insider claimed. “And he really wants to find somebody who can help him make the world a better place.”

The source then continued: “And put the good will he’s earned after 25 years in Hollywood to work for something more than his personal stardom.”

Is Hugh Jackman ready to move on?

In recent months, the global treasure has been working hard to promote Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of its July 26 release.

According to the inside source, however, “the hunt is finally on for somebody new.”

The source detailed: “Hugh is committed to branching outside of his entertainment industry bubble to find somebody he can spend the rest of his life with and who can help him put his massive fortune to good use around the world.”

If Hugh Jackman finds a new wife, it could potentially change his public perception. His lengthy marriage to a non-famous person was arguably part of his brand as an actor.

That doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t move on. It also doesn’t mean that he won’t end up falling head over heels for a costar or neighbor or friend-of-a-friend. People surprise themselves all of the time.

If these reported Hugh Jackman new wife goals are true, we’ll be interested who ends up by his side.