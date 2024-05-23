To be clear, as most readers are likely well aware of by now, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are no longer sister wives.

The former walked away from her relationship with Kody Brown in November 2021, and then Janelle did the same just over a year later.

Neither woman seems to have any regrets over these decisions.

Janelle and Christine Brown via a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Just because the women stopped being linked to Kody, however, this doesn’t mean that Christine and Janelle stopped being friends.

They actually seemed closer than ever after each went their separate ways from their spiritual husband, sometimes going on vacation together and on occasion sitting down for interviews together.

At least they used to.

Of late, many fans have noticed that Christine and Janelle haven’t referenced one another in a period of time.

You’re looking at promotional photos of Christine and Janelle Brown. (TLC)

We haven’t seen any social media photos of the reality stars in the same place. Neither has tagged the other in any recent post.

The friendship appears to have died down to some extent, which may just be an organic outcome for two people with busy lives.

Or may be a sign of something more.

Have Janelle and Christine have some kind of falling out?

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

To be frank, we don’t know.

But to take an educated guess? We doubt it.

Janelle, of course, suffered the ultimate tragedy in early March when son Garrison committed suicide.

Partly in response to this nightmare, Janelle has been spending more time than ever before in North Carolina with her daughter, Maddie, simply taking her away from the area of the country in which Christine resides.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Janelle’s focus these days is on her immediate family, most notably her five remaining children, as it absolutely ought to be.

We have no real doubt that Christine would be there for her any time Janelle needs a friend.

A couple weeks after we lost Garrison, Christine acknowledged his death and wrote the following on Instagram after some critics wondered why she was promoting her rental home online:

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. That’s never easier to say.

“I have to keep working because it’s what I understand. It’s what I know and it’s what I know I need to do.

“And for me working some of the time means posting on social media and those of you that have understood that it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Back in November, meanwhile, both Janelle and Christine made it clear they were done with their other two former sister wives, Meri and Robyn.

“I’m not going to be friends with Meri, and I’m not gonna be close with her,” Christine told Entertainment Tonight back then.

“I wish her the best, however. I hope that she finds what she’s looking for. I know that she would like to have a romantic partner.”

“There’s just too much in the past that I’m just going to leave it in the past,” Christine added broadly to ET.

“I’m not one to drag up the past, and go into counseling and figuring all the things out if I don’t need to. And I don’t need to.”

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

As for Janelle? When it comes to Meri?

“I have no ill-will towards her, I hope she does well,” this mother of six said.

“I hope she’s happy but I’m really focused on what we’re doing, what my kids are doing; if I run into her at an event, it’s not going to be mean or, we’re not gonna ignore each other.

“We always say hi.”