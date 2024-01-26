Caroline Manzo officially has filed a lawsuit after the horrendous things she claims happened while filming Ultimate Girls Trip.

In a lawsuit filed by Caroline against Bravo, Peacock, and several other production companies associated with the show, she is alleging to be the victim of sexual harassment.

Yes, this is about the Brandi Glanville incident.

Caroline and Andy Cohen in happier times. ((Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for AHA))

Caroline Manzo’s Lawsuit & Claims Against Brandi Glanville

Real Housewife fans will recall that well into filming Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, both Caroline and Brandi left unceremoniously.

At the time, it was reported by sources that after an unwanted kiss from Brandi, Caroline exited. But according to the former RHONJ star, it was so much more than that.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Caroline is suing for “negligence, sexual harassment, sex/gender discrimination, sexual battery and other causes of action that she says violate state laws in California and New York.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Bravo)

She claims in the suit that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made unwanted sexual advances against Caroline without her consent.

According to her recount, Brandi allegedly forced herself on her and kissed her.

Brandi “then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.”

Aside from being wildly inappropriate, the incident apparently resurfaced Caroline’s “dormant and horrific memories” of her sexual assault that took place when she was seven years old.

But the horror doesn’t end there.

Caroline Manzo with her family: her two sons and daughter. ((Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images))

Caroline Suing Bravo, But Not Brandi?

Caroline insists in her suit that Brandi harassed her at the behest of production.

The incident described above apparently followed a separate time when Brandi “forced her vagina” against Caroline’s back.

When Caroline finally had enough, she arranged to have herself flown home from Morrocco. She claims that production followed and filmed her all the way to the airport.

((Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images))

To what end? She claims they were “gathering more ‘drama’ to increase their ratings.”

Surprisingly, Caroline is not suing Brandi directly, only Bravo and the aforementioned list of production companies involved with the show.

‘Ultimate Girls Trip’: Will It Air?

As of now, Brandi, nor Bravo or Peacock has made an official statement on the lawsuit.

The big question now is if the series will ever even air. Given what has allegedly let down, sources close to the production have said that the project has been shelved indefinitely.

However, it’s not just UGT that is in jeopardy.

Brandi Glanville speaks onstage during the ‘Famously Single’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day. ((Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

“‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Morocco is probably never going to air, and now they are thinking about tabling ‘[RHONY] Legacy’ also,” one insider shared with Page Six.

“NBC is really pissed off because they feel like Bravo let [production company] Shed ruin multiple shows, ‘RHONY’ obviously [being one].”

Meanwhile, despite not making an immediate statement on the lawsuit, Brandi has attempted to clear her name up until this point.

Brandi’s attorneys sayid back in March that Shed Media (owned by Warner Bros even though they produce Ultimate Girls Trip) have hot mic audio at exonerates Brandi from these claims.

There is supposedly no filmed footage of the incident.