Brandi Glanville Wants Ultimate Girls Trip to Post Audio from Party with Caroline Manzo: It Exonerates Me!

Earlier this year, the higher-ups at Bravo removed Brandi Glanville from Ultimate Girls Trip, sending her home.

Allegedly, Brandi’s “lewd” incidents while filming for the new season included sexual misconduct involving Caroline Manzo.

That is a very serious topic. Caroline has not spoken publicly about this, and Bravo is still investigating.

Some fans are drawing their own conclusions without hearing from anyone involved. Because the subject is so serious, Brandi’s attorney is hoping to end any rumors now. How? By releasing recordings that will exonerate her.

Brandi Glanville’s attorneys have sent a formal letter requesting that Warner Bros release specific audio and video.

According to her team, this evidence will clear her of sexual wrongdoing allegations.

After all, the alleged incident with Caroline Manzo — which, we must emphasize, is not something that Caroline herself has publicly discussed — went down while filming for Ultimate Girls Trip. Though not necessarily on camera.

According to reports, Caroline accused Brandi of touching her in her breast and genital area.

Now, this allegedly happened in January while filming in Morocco, but off-camera.

Off camera … but perhaps on mic. Brandi’s attorneys say that Shed Media (owned by Warner Bros even though they produce Ultimate Girls Trip) could and should have released hot mic audio. Ideally, as soon as all of this went public.

The franchise loves a hot mic moment. And while it’s possible that producers are sitting on the audio to play during the season, the fear is that this (supposedly) exculpatory evidence could be clearing Brandi’s name.

And without it, well, fans could have months to decide on the truth by themselves. Especially given the impact that social media can have.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that your company would knowingly and willingly allow such a story to take hold in the media,” Brandi’s attorney wrote.

Brandi’s attorney continued: “without any regard for the truth or the impact on Ms. Glanville’s reputation.”

Not releasing the tapes, the letter theorized, was a “cynical ploy for ratings” at the expense of Brandi’s reputation and career.

Remember, Brandi did not appear on the The Traitors Reunion special because of this scandal.

The Traitors is an adaptation of a Dutch series, but turned out to be a smash hit on Peacock during its first season.

Again, we are leery of reporting secondhand accusations. If Caroline wishes to make a public statement, she is welcome to do so.

We have seen “incidents” on reality TV go far beyond the actual statements that the alleged victim has made, and it compounds any tragedy that may have taken place.

However, the allegation is that Brandi gave Caroline unwanted kissing during a party and later touched her breasts and groin over her clothing. The latter incident allegedly went down in a bathroom, and there were reportedly two other castmates present.

“In that bathroom, as the audio will confirm, nothing inappropriate or illegal whatsoever occurred,” Brandi’s attorney wrote.

“As you know both from your [investigation] and the audio and video that you possess,” he continued, “the four women washed their hands before returning to the party where they enjoyed some food and chatted.”

The attorney added: “Throughout, Ms. Manzo appeared to be having a great time and didn’t telegraph any signs whatsoever that she wanted Ms. Glanville to leave her side.”

“Overall, the entire incident was comprised of some flirtatious conduct and kissing between Ms. Manzo and Ms. Glanville,” Brandi’s attorney summarized. “And all of it was absolutely mutual and consensual.”

Apparently, there’s more than audio at play. The letter says that Gretchen Rossi and Alex McCord and a third, unnamed eyewitness can all confirm this.

Additionally, the letter (like a previous report) alleges that Caroline’s own demeanor and comments about kissing Brandi indicated consent and a lack of distress. Of course, we will not actually know Caroline’s state of mind until she receives contractual permission to speak about this.