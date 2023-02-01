Brandi Glanville Removed from Ultimate Girls Trip Filming After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Caroline Manzo

After Brandi Glanville’s time on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, she joined the cast of Season 4.

The cast of this Real Housewives all stars spinoff have been filming in Marrakesh.

Suddenly, not one but two cast members left — Brandi was one. The other was Caroline Manzo.

Unfortunately, this was no ordinary departure. Allegedly, Brandi sexually assaulted Caroline.

We truly wish that we had better, less upsetting news to report.

People spoke to multiple sources close to production on Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

They confirmed that both Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo had quit filming early. The context of their departures was the same, but they played very different roles in what went down.

They were filming in Morocco for what reports say was the second installment of the show’s Ex-Wives Club format.

During a party, reports allege, Brandi kissed Caroline multiple times during a single evening. Each was allegedly without her consent.

We don’t know the full context, but it’s pretty simple — consent matters. No means no, and a lack of “yes” also means no. It doesn’t matter if it’s intended as a prank.

Caroline Manzo looks disgusted as she rearranges herself at a Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

“It was unwanted,” an insider confirmed.

“And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi,” the source then lamented.

“Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed,” the insider went on. These were boundaries “that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Sometimes, truly horrible things happen on reality TV sets. Other times, there’s just a lot of drama about nothing.

Producers do make judgment calls — but this was a case when they have to “run it upstairs,” so to speak.

Filming continued that night and the following morning. Meanwhile, production had contacted higher ups at Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville is suddenly parched and anxious to speak up.

In the morning, the second source shared, Brandi learned — seemingly for the first time — about how Caroline felt about the nonconsensual kissing.

At that time, Brandi apologized to her via text message.

By the afternoon, however, the powers that be at Bravo had decided that it was better if Brandi just went home. Likely, this included multiple considerations — everything from probable viewer reactions to potential legal liability.

Brandi Glanville is pictured here on an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Brandi’s behavior was inappropriate,” another insider explained, “so she was asked to leave.”

Reportedly, Caroline had no idea about the decision to remove Brandi from filming — not until it had already happened.

By that evening, however, Caroline had decided independently that she did not wish to keep filming.

“She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment,” the original source explained of Caroline.

By all accounts, Caroline’s castmates and production itself were all very supportive of her choice to step back.

That included Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi.

Sometimes, people will kiss someone by surprise, or someone who is sleeping. These are, without prior consent, nonconsensual kisses by definition. Sometimes the person feels fine, or even delighted. Other times, they feel violated.

It is always better to get someone’s consent. Yes, even if you’re just making out at a party. Even if you’re a woman. The alternative is like borrowing someone’s car and just hoping that they’re okay with it. You’re gambling, and you could really upset someone if you lose.

If you have ever received unwanted kisses without your consent, you know that it can really mess with your head. Sexual assault doesn’t have to include a threat of violence. It is wrong and upsetting on its face.