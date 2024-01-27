We have a very sad update on the life and death of Tyler Christopher.

As previously reported, the veteran actor — best known for roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives — died late last year at the age of 50.

The star’s body was found inside of his San Diego apartment.

Shortly after we learned of this heart-breaking news, we also heard that Christopher had died of cardiac arrest.

Tyler Christopher attends the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

But it now sounds as if that report was premature and inaccurate.

According to a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office (obtained by TMZ and other outlets), the General Hospital alum’s cause of death has been listed as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication.

Elsewhere… coronary artery atherosclerosis — a condition where plaque can build up in the arteries — has also been included as a contributing factor to his passing.

More simply put?

Adrianna Leon and Tyler Christopher in a scene that airs the week of September 27, 2010 on ABC’s GENERAL HOSPITAL. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DATG)

The medical examiner state that Christopher suffocated to death due to the position he was in while he was intoxicated.

His death has been ruled accidental.

Back on October 31, former co-star Maurice Benard uploaded two photos of the late actor and penned a caption that confirmed Christopher was gone.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” read Benard’s message read.

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Tyler Christopher was a beloved cast member on multiple soap operas. (Getty)

An Emmy-winning actor, Christoper also appeared in Thor: God of Thunder, Shouting Secrets, Out of the Black and Pretty Broken.

Said General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini in a statement this past November:

“I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing.

“He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine.

“On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Tyler Christopher attends The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS)

It was no secret that Christopher struggled with alcohol use in the years before his death.

The actor was arrested numerous times for public intoxication and was placed at one point under the guardianship of his sister.

Still, former colleague Steve Burton described Christopher as his “brother” after the star passed away, sharing the following message on Instagram:

“This hits hard. Really hard. Sometimes I use the word ‘brother’ loosely. But when I called Tyler my brother, I meant it . . . there’s a group of us . . . that have done and still would do anything for each other.

“We lost one. A beautiful and talented soul at that. It hurts. Thank you for the memories brother Ty. Love you. See you in Heaven.”

Tyler Christopher is survived by his two kids — son Greysun, 14, and daughter Boheme, 8, with his ex-wife, former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo.

May he rest in peace.