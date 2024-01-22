Sarah Ferguson Expresses Shock Over Second Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about something both very personal and unfortunately painful.

On Monday, the Duchess of York shared a post on Instagram saying she had been “taking some time to myself” following the “shock” diagnosis of skin cancer… which came months after she announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last June.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” said a simple message released by a representative of the 64-year old.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

According to the same spokesperson, the Duchess had a number of moles removed and analyzed by a dermatologist while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following.

This is when the skin cancer was discovered.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was,” Fergie wrote Monday alongside a smiling photo of herself in a mountainous location on social media today.

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

Ferguson — who was previously married to Prince Andrew and is the mother of their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — was she underwent a mastectomy last summer.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages,” the spokesperson continued in a statement.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the duchess remains in good spirits.”

Sarah Ferguson arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ferguson said on Instagram that she really hopes sharing her diagnosis will help encourage people to get checked for cancer.

“I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent,” she wrote.

While Fergie has been receiving treatment for her melanoma in London, she has been recuperating at the MAYRLIFE Clinic in Altaussee, Austria.

Said the Royal Family member to People Magazine last year, following the initial cancer diagnosis:

“My two wonderful daughters are my wholehearted cheerleaders, my devoted champions and my soulmates, and they have been as supportive as can be, as they always are.”

Sarah, Duchess of York attends The Heart Hero Awards at Shakespeare’s Globe on September 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

We send our absolute best wishes to Sarah Ferguson during this challenging time.

We wish her a full and speedy recovery.