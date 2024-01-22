Kailyn Lowry: Man, Having 7 Kids is Tough!

Now that Kailyn Lowry has finally finally revealed the truth about her semi-recent labor and delivery, the former Teen Mom 2 can reveal a different sort of truth:

Life as a mother of SEVEN isn’t easy!

Earlier this week, on a special edition of her podcast that included boyfriend Elijah Scott, Lowry revealed that she gave birth to twins at some point last year.

The Internet pretty much assumed as much, but Kailyn refused to make the confirmation until she could do so on her own platform, in her own way.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” Lowry told listeners on the episode, putting an end to one of the strangest celebrity gossip tales in recent memory.

As cited above, over the past two-plus months, Kailyn has shared numerous photos of her large baby bump, implying that she was still pregnant… despite solid reporting to the contrary.

Now that we all full tea has been spilled, though?

Lowry is opening up in even greater detail about life with seven very young kids.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

This past Friday, Lowry jumped on the “I’m a…” TikTok trend where users come up with various tasks that categorize roles they possess in life.

Lowry’s version was based on her being a “mom of seven,” which is how basically everyone on Earth defines the reality star.

“I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m gonna sit in my car to have a moment of sanity,” Lowry began in the social media video while seated in the front seat of her SUV.

“I’m a mom of seven, of course people are gonna say, ‘Kail, how the f—k do you do this?’ I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m expected to be in five places at once.”

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Lowry went on as follows:

“I’m a mom of seven, of course I have five car seats in my truck.

“I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m breaking up fights all day long. I’m a mom of seven, of course I have a hard time planning dinner because everyone wants different things.”

Lowry’s rundown also included that her “boys get hand-me-downs” from their older siblings… that she still goes “all-out for every birthday” … and that she plans her budget around sports equipment costs and team registration fees.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

The former MTV personality shares son Isaac, 14, with Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin; sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez; and son Rio, 14 months, and newborn twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

She has not yet dropped the names of the twins.

But we do know one of them is a girl, meaning Lowry is at last the parent to a daughter.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

“I’m a mom of seven, I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened and I literally would not have it any other f—king way,” Lowry concluded.

“Because I love being a mom of seven.”

On her aforementioned podcast, Lowry also revealed that she’ll never be a mom of eight, nine or 10… because her tubes are now tied.

“The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” Lowry said previously.

“Now I feel like our family is complete.