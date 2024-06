Last week’s 90 Day Fiance shifted from meeting Gino’s family to Jasmine erupting with suspicion and tears.



Season 10, Episode 7 picks up where we left off — with Jasmine wandering around and crying in the cold.



Even if Gino convinces her that the cheating that she imagined him doing was imaginary,

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Seemingly with the encouragement of producers, Jasmine makes her way back to Gino — but not to reconcile. After sobbing behind a random building, she comes back to ask him to buy her a ticket back to Panama. Jasmine found a tube of lip gloss (notably, Gino does not even know what it is, and thinks that it’s lip balm or lipstick) and decided that this meant that he had cheated. When Gino denies it, she yells at him, accusing him of acting nervous when she asked about it. Um, maybe it was all of the screaming?

“Why are you doing this to me?” 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Eventually, Gino’s reassurances start to help. They don’t so much convince Jasmine that she has worked herself into a frenzy so much a they just … wear her down. Jasmine keeps repeating herself, asking why he is doing this to her. She presumably means cheating. It’s of course possible that he has cheated or will cheat on her. It’s just that there’s no actual proof of anything of the sort.

“It’s hard to trust for me.” 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Eventually, Gino coaxes Jasmine back into the car and out of the cold. Jasmine really does not like the winter weather in Michigan (yes, this filmed many months ago, as is always the case). It sounds like she’s starting to reconsider the “back to Panama” part. In the car, Jasmine confesses how difficult it is for her to trust. To the confessional camera, a calmer Jasmine explains her abandonment issues. It’s hard for her to imagine Gino truly loving her. Um, she said that, not us.

So yes, Jasmine is back home 4 (Image Credit: TLC) But while Gino heads out to run errands, Jasmine cleans. She says that it helps to relieve anxiety, which is actually very common. When you feel a loss of control, cleaning can help you literally reshape your environment. It has multiple positive mental health benefits. Jasmine says that it’s “like therapy” for her. Unfortunately, given what comes next, it’s clear that she desperately needs actual therapy. Vacuuming is not enough for this.

GIRL 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Jasmine’s “cleaning” apparently included scouring the house for anything that bore any ties to Gino’s ex. This means things as direct as old love letters to things merely related to Brazil, like a coffee mug and a Portuguese learning guide. Jasmine’s unhealthy fixation with Gino’s ex is hypocritical … and causing her to plow through some pretty important boundaries.

Gino returns home to find Jasmine ready to interrogate him 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Some of these items have nothing whatsoever to do with his ex. For example, there was a time when his job would have had him living in Brazil for a while — that’s why he was going to learn Portuguese. But other things, Gino says, are just … things that are still in his house. While it is not unreasonable to keep mementos from your life, even if they involve an ex, Gino says that it’s just things that happened to still be around. He either didn’t see them or didn’t think to throw them away.

Absolutely unacceptable 7 (Image Credit: TLC) There is a genre of toxic relationships where one partner destroys another’s belongings. We don’t refer to “normal” abuse where someone is throwing dishes or destroying a child’s toys; that happens because an evil person uses pain and fear to torment and terrorize their families. This is a more subtle dynamic, sometimes referred to as “things-destroyers,” where a partner who is otherwise not abuse destroys important belongings or keepsakes. Some classic Reddit (r/relationships and AITA, anyone?) include shredding a girlfriend’s prom photo, trashing a boyfriend’s LEGO collection, throwing a girlfriend’s plants into a lake, tearing up a girlfriend’s knitting project. Perhaps the most haunting of all was a man who took a mallet and destroyed the ring of his wife’s late husband. Jasmine tearing apart a napkin from Gino’s 40th birthday isn’t on that level — but it’s also not okay.

Jasmine meets up with her only ally 8 (Image Credit: TLC) Michelle is Dana’s wife, so she’s part of Gino’s family. At times, she seems like the only one who’s actively rooting for this relationship. Even if she isn’t, she’s embracing Jasmine with an open mind and showing her friendliness. While Jasmine is out pampering herself because she is angry with Gino (for owning keepsakes), Michelle offers her a friendly ear. Wisely, Michelle observes that Jasmine seems to be a person who struggles to accept love. True!