Jasmine Confesses to Getting Butt Implants to Horrified Gino: Thanks for the Booty, Babe!

Even though Jasmine hates Gino’s house and the entire state of Michigan, she’s clearly crazy about the man himself.

Even so, Jasmine is clearly not shy about treating herself to things on Gino’s dime.

Usually, she does this after convincing him. This time, she gave herself a major cosmetic procedure — butt implants — with money that Gino sent for the wedding dress.

In this sneak peek clip ahead of the Sunday, October 22 episode, Jasmine fesses up. She leaves Gino in a state of shock.

In a sneak peek of Season 10, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine Pineda cries out in pain when the massage nears her buttocks. If she’s in this condition, she should not have flown. (Image Credit: TLC)

This Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance will show Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda receiving massages as a couple. On camera.

However, during the massage, Jasmine is clearly in pain when the masseuse gets close to her butt. She says that it hurts.

Now, many people have their sensitive areas. But a butt is usually less tender than, say, back muscles. Not more.

Receiving a massage while looking incredibly awkward (and of course wearing his hat), Gino Palazzolo asks his fiancee why she’s in pain. (Image Credit: TLC)

Gino asked why she was in pain. He even wondered if it might be because of her lengthy flight.

As anyone who has flown on a plane can tell you, it is not a comfortable experience. A sore butt is a relatively mild takeaway from a lengthy flight.

But that’s not the culprit. (Jasmine’s long flight might be relevant to the discussion, however, for different reasons)

Jasmine Pineda decides that there’s no time like the present to divulge a booty secret. (Image Credit: TLC)

Noting how relaxed Gino is, Jasmine suggests in the clip below that this might be the perfect time to confess.

“You remember a few months ago, I told you, I have lost so much weight?” she asks him.

“I got so skinny that I lost muscle and my ass got very flat,” Jasmine reminds him. “And that I wanted to get butt implants?”

During a massage, Jasmine describes how her body changed during her dramatic weight loss. (Image Credit: TLC)

Gino listened awkwardly.

(He is already an awkward man — but his pose, naked except for a towel and his goofy hat, really drives that home)

“And you were like no … Don’t spent money on that,” Jasmine reminds him. Gino remembers.

Listening with apprehension, Gino does indeed recall his fiancee’s body transformation. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jasmine then alarmingly asks Gino: “Guess what?”

At first, Gino seems to think that Jasmine is joking.

Meanwhile, Jasmine begins giggling, as if she has played some sort of hilarious prank on Gino.

Jasmine announces that she treated herself to butt enhancement surgery. (Image Credit: TLC)

Gino is clearly not feeling amused in the way that Jasmine is.

As reality hits home, his mood shifts from shock to outright alarm.

“How could you do something like that?” Gino asks.

He covers his face with his hands as he processes what Jasmine has done.

“This is crazy,” he declares.

Notably, that describes so many aspects of his relationship with Jasmine.

Gino reacts with disbelief at his fiancee’s story. (Image Credit: TLC)

Why is Gino so unhappy?

It’s Jasmine’s body, Jasmine’s choice, right?

Yes. But it was also Gino’s money. He sent it to Jasmine … but not for this.

Showing the scars, Jasmine confirms that she really did undergo some sort of procedure on her butt. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to what Jasmine boasted to her friends before leaving Panama, he’d sent her the money to buy a wedding dress.

This means that Jasmine just helped herself to the wedding dress money to get yet another cosmetic procedure. One could very easily argue that she stole thousands of dollars from Gino in doing so.

It may also mean that she and Gino need to buy a new dress. Which means spending thousands of dollars more. Thousands of Gino’s dollars.

Calling it “crazy,” an exasperated Gino wonders why she would do such a thing. (Image Credit: TLC)

One thing to note is that Jasmine’s butt implants appear to have been a Brazilian Butt Lift. That procedure removes fat from elsewhere in the body and transplants it into the buttocks.

This is a more natural procedure. It also carries major risks, as it means weeks of healing. Jasmine like went at least three weeks and possibly five or more with strict instructions to not sit (for three weeks) or to sit only on soft pillows (after three weeks).

Too much pressure could kill the new fat tissue before she heals. Did Jasmine jeopardize her pricey new booty with a lengthy flight? We sure hope not.