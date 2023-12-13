As you may have heard about by now, Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.

No, really, it’s true!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the global pop sensation have been an item for a few months now, with Swift acknowledging they were a couple in a recent magazine interview.

But just how serious of a couple?!?

Taylor Swift reacts during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pretty much as serious as it can get, according to someone we had never heard of until just now.

Travis and Taylor are “so in love,” Chetarah Jackson just told Entertainment Tonight after spending time with the couple in Kansas City on Sunday, December 10.

Based on her interactions with the superstars, this individual even predicted that the two will get married one day.

Yes, MARRIED.

Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married,” the real estate agent gushed to ET after Swift watched the Chiefs fall to the Bills a few days ago.

Jackson also described the artist as an “absolute sweetheart” who is “very down-to-earth and kind.”

For the record, Jackson is dating Calvin Locke, who has been friends with Kelce since seventh grade.

The pair sat in the NFL star’s private suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills and then were included in the following photo, which was snapped later that same evening:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pack on some PDA here at a postgame Chiefs party. (Instagram)

Look at how adorable Swift and Kelce are being together.

Look at how Swift planted a kiss on Kelce’s cheek on Sunday as well.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME magazine on December 6 when asked about the frequency with which she’s shown on TV any time she attends a game.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

For the most part, Swift is simply smitten and also very much committed to this romance.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor also said to TIME the pair’s public support for one another.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”