Taylor Swift turned 34 years old on December 13.

To celebrate the occasion, hit the town in New York City with a bunch of famous friends, sharing photos on Instagram of herself alongside such big names as:

Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Este Haim, Alana Haim and Zoë Kravitz.

By the appearance of things, a fantastic time was had by all.

Taylor Swift poorly toward the end of the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs game. (Getty Images)

But you may have noticed a name missing from that birthday party invite list: Travis Kelce.

Where was the Kansas City Chiefs tight end?

Why was he NOT throwing it down with Swift?

Should fans be concerned that the romance is over between this global pop sensation and future Hall of Fame football player?

Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce feel a lot better after his Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills. (Instagram)

No, simply put. There’s no need to be worried in any way, shape or form.

According to various outlets, Kelce was at practice with Kansas City on Wednesday and was therefore unable to join his girlfriend.

The Chiefs have been struggling of late. They are currently 8-5 and may need to go on the road for every round of the playoffs in which they’re involved.

Following the team’s latest loss, Kelce was at least comforted by Swift via some sweet kisses… as the two hung out after the game and even hung out with a bunch of friends at a local gathering.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” wrote Swift on Instagram on Thursday, reflecting on her many accomplishments of 2023:

Launching the Eras Tour, breaking records with its theatrical film and releasing both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), among others.

She was also named TIME Person of the Year.

And she also may have found her future husband.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

Swift’s close friend Selena Gomez was also seemingly not at her party, although she did publicly wish the performer a happy birthday on Wednesday via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift,” wrote Gomez alongside a snapshot of the close pals posing in a mirror as Swift plants a kiss on her cheek.

We’re sure Kelce will make up his absence to Taylor in a creative and romantic way as well.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME of the pair’s public support for each other over the past few months.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”