Demi Lovato Engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes!

Late this summer, Demi Lovato was one of multiple big-name musical talents to fire Scooter Braun. The reckoning was overdue.

Giving the world an extra reason to smile is only part of what Demi’s been up to in the past year.

They have been dating Jordan “Jutes” Lutes since August 2022.

Now, the two are engaged! Congratulations!

Over the weekend, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share the big news.

“I’m still speechless,” she began.

“Last night was the best night of my life,” they wrote. “And I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.”

“My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you,” Demi then gushed in words direct at their boyfriend-turned-fiance.

“Every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true,” she continued.

“And,” they then affirmed, “I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever.”

“Here’s to the rest of our lives,” Demi then wrote.

She concluded her post by writing: “I love you baby.”

That is very sweet. But while Demi has been a household name since they were a teen, who exactly is Jutes?

Though most who know him recognize the name “Jordan Lutes.” Thus, “Jutes” is a nickname — something of a portmanteau of his first and last names. Even if “Jutes” sounds like an obscure green that your mom would make you eat when you were 9.

Anyway, Jutes is a music artist who operates out of Toronto. He recently delved into rap, parting ways with Capitol Records in the process.

Jutes has two albums out: Overrated and A Really Bad Dream. He also collaborated with Demi on her album, Holy Fvck.

This year, Jutes turned 32 years old. Demi just turned 31 late this summer.

In addition to music careers and being close in age, these two have something else in common.

Like Demi, Jutes is sober. He dealt with substance issues, including alcohol. In 2022, he remarked that sobriety was the best that his mind had felt — even though he had COVID at the time. Which sucks, but tells you how bad it can be to grapple with substance abuse.

We are all rooting for Demi. They’re a nonbinary icon, a bicon, and a talented singer. Also, you know, as a person, she just deserves happiness.

A few years ago, Demi’s lockdown boyfriend turned into a lockdown fiance. That very famously did not turn out well, no matter how hot the dude was.

We continue to wish Demi the best. They truly deserve their happily ever after.