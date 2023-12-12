Leah Messer has experienced plenty of ups and downs during her time in the spotlight, but over the past year, her personal life seemed to have stabilized.

So Teen Mom fans are shocked today by the news that Leah has filed for a domestic violence protective order against her second husband and the father of her youngest daughter, Jeremy Calvert.

The move stems from an alleged incident in which Calvert showed up at the restaurant where Leah works with the intent of threatening and harassing her.

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jeremy was backed up by his girlfriend and a group of male friends.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert pose in the green room before filming a Teen Mom reunion episode. (Instagram)

One onlooker described the confrontation as “scary,” but thankfully, no one was hurt.

However, it seems the incident made enough of an impression on Leah that she felt the need to pursue legal action against her ex.

“He stormed in and was intimidating Leah,” one witness told The Ashley.

“He had a group of guys with him, as well as his girlfriend, backing him up,” the source continued.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert pose side-by-side during happier times. (Instagram)

“The big group made a huge commotion inside the restaurant.”

Though Leah and Jeremy have gotten back together several times in the years since their divorce, the insider insisted that this was no lovers’ quarrel.

“They haven’t been together like that in a very, very long time,” the insider told The Ashley.

Leah Messer addresses the camera here as part of the Teen Mom crossover special in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Another source says that the conflict was especially surprising due to the fact that Leah and Jeremy have had very little contact with one another in recent months.

“Jeremy lives out of state now and doesn’t see Addie very much,” the second insider told The Ashley.

“Jeremy’s mom is still very involved with Addie, though.”

Leah Messer looks very down in the dumps in this screen capture of her from a Teen Mom 2 episode. (MTV)

We have no information with regard to what might have caused the altercation.

But witnesses seem to agree that Jeremy was the aggressor.

Leah has been working as a waitress since September, and she recently announced that she’s passed her real estate exam.

Leah Messer looks like she just got some bad news in this screenshot from MTV. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Messer says she simply wants to keep busy now that her kids are in school, but the side gigs have led fans to allege that she’s mismanaged her finances.

Whatever the case, she certainly has the right to go to work without any fear of harassment from an angry ex.

Both Leah and Jeremy have yet to speak publicly on this matter.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.