“I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open,” Cardi B announced to her fans on Sunday, December 10, when she took to an Instagram Live to confirm the rumors – she’s done with hubby, Offset! Yes, after six years of marriage, the musical power couple are no more. Cardi B and Offset have split! What’s more shocking? It’s not even a recent thing!

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” Cardi revealed during the IG Live to her fans, “but I have been afraid to like — not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.” She added, “The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.Â (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi and Offset, 31, sparked breakup rumors when they recently unfollowed each other on the ‘gram, with Cardi further fueling the rumors when she posted about “outgrowing relationships” and being “tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.” It seems like the “WAP” rapper is happy with her decision, as she added during the LIVE, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Following the confirmation of their split, the couple were spotted at the same event on Sunday night — TikTok In the Mix music festival in Mesa, Arizona — but were not photographed together. So far, Offset hasn’t made any official statement of his own yet.

Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B?

While Offset has yet to confirm the split from Cardi B, he has made it clear that he did not cheat on her while they were together. Over the weekend, Offset took to X, formerly Twitter, to clear his name, after fellow rapper Blueface claimed Offset slept with his ex Chrisean Rock.

(https://twitter.com/OffsetYRN)

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset said of Rock, another female rapper in the game. “Real Talk man you need some help!” As for Cardi B, when asked about it during her Live, she admitted that the truth really doesn’t matter. “I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.” Is that a hint that Offset has moved on, but with her blessing? Only time will tell.

Of course, this is not the first time this has been an issue. They split for the first time in 2018 following the birth of their daughter Kulture, now 5. Offset admitted to cheating on Cardi then and offered her a public apology, and she decided to take him back.

It’s sad to see things end like this for Cardi and Offset, given the great start of the year they had. In February, the pair collaborated with their favorite fast food spot McDonald’s to launch the first-ever celebrity duo meal just in time for Valentine’s Day. A special meal for two, Cardi B’s order included aClassic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a Large Coca-Cola, while Offset contributed a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. Plus, there was a large order of McDonald’s fries and an apple pie.

But their relationship was not nearly as perfect as their McD’s order. Earlier in 2023, the pair dealt with more drama when Offset publicly accused Cardi of cheating on him in an Instagram message that he later deleted. But when the Migos rapper appeared on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, he claimed that he lied about the accusation and did it as a way to threaten Cardi during a fight.