Meri Brown BLASTS Kody on Sister Wives: You Led Me, Loser!

Meri Brown tried to warn us.

Well, she tried to warn Kody Brown, actually.

On a previous installment of the Sister Wives one-on-one reunion special, the mother of one said she refused to remain silent any longer.

She had some pent up emotions related to the ways she had been treated over recent years by ex-spouse Kody Brown and she was prepared to finally let them loose.

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. (TLC)

Fast forward to part three of this same special and Meri proving that she’s a woman of her word.

The December 10 episode of this series brought viewers back briefly to last year… when Kody said on air that he no longer considered himself married to Meri.

Of course, Kody never said this to Meri’s face.

She had to learn how Kody felt by actually watch the episode for herself.

Meri Brown looks intense in this photo from her show’s one-on-one special. (TLC)

“It’s got to be the most humiliating, terrible thing to live through. That’s terrible,” Christine said as she watched the clip once again on Sunday night…, before Meri shared why she really needed to hear those words from Kody himself.

“I was not going to guess. I was not going to assume. I deserve to have a conversation and to be told. That wasn’t cool,” Meri told host Sukanya Krishnan on part three prior to trashing Kody’s on-camera declaration as “a really low, uncool way to do it.”

We’d have to agree.

Who basically dumps his wife by saying something in front of a television camera?

Meri Brown and Kody Brown share this split screen via confessionals from Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I didn’t know that he was completely done. Now, since then and some of our conversations that we’ve had since then and since we decided to, you know, completely terminate the marriage, we have had conversations,” Meri explained, referring to their January 2023 decision to officially split.

“He’s like, ‘No, I felt like this a long time ago.’

“I was like, ‘You should have told me. I’m still sitting here holding on to the idea that maybe you might get your head out of your butt.'”

Seems very reasonable in our view.

Meri Brown sits here in silence during Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Looking back at all the years she stood by Kody, Meri now says she realizes “he let go of me a long time ago, emotionally.”

She added that Kody lacked “respect [for me] as a human being” because he didn’t tell her this to her face.

As for Kody?

He simply told Krishnan that he still loves Meri and wants her “to have the best life she can,” adding on this special:

“I’m not going to do what’s been done to me by trash talking her, making her seem small so that I feel better about how badly I’ve treated her.”

Kody Brown opens up here on the Sister Wives one-on-one special. (TLC)

Kody and Meri announced in a joint statement back in January that they had “permanently terminated” their “marriage relationship.”

They aren’t exactly close any longer, either.

“He’s made it very clear to me that he’s not interested in having any part of my life. He’s actually used the words, ‘Your life is not one that I want to insert myself into,'” Meri concluded on the latest episode.

“And so I’ve had to really step back and figure out me and where I am and how I move forward and not let his emotions, his thoughts, his issues at all affect me.”