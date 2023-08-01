Offset Admits to Lying About Cardi B Cheating: The Tequila Said That, Not Me!

Things have been tumultuous in the realm of Cardi B.

And we’re not just talking about her polarizing response to the latest obnoxious fool who threw something on stage. (Imagine trying that with Cardi of all people?)

Her husband, Offset, publicly accused her of cheating.

He — who is an admitted cheater — has since deleted the post and claims that it was a lie. He blames tequila.

Offset and Cardi B at Hotel de la Marine on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty)

“My wife f–ked [another man] on me, gang,” Offset announced to his followers in his Instagram Story in the final days of July.

“Y’all [fellow gentlemen] know how I come,” he added.

The implication was that he would take a zero-tolerance approach to cheating. Well, if she did it. Offset of course very famously cheated on her.

While we would never repeat some of his phrasing for ourselves, Offset accused his wife of sleeping with another man behind his back in a quickly-deleted Instagram Story in late July 2023. He later recanted. (Instagram)

Offset may have even been insinuating that Cardi cheated on him with someone else famous.

However, he is currently singing a different tune.

Offset addressed all of that on Monday, July 31 as he chatted with Angela Yee — in a video that you can watch below.

According to Offset, he is firmly back in the “happy wife, happy life” state of mind.

Of course, he blames Cardi for his outburst. Offset alleges that she incited his anger with what he calls her “pitbull mouth.”

He now hints that he was lying, trying to make her look bad. All because he was angry … and had had too much tequila to drink.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Some of course wonder if Offset is simply doing damage control to preserve his marriage and reputation.

According to Offset, the fact that he deleted the post should show everyone that the statement was never true.

By the way, at the time, Cardi of course condemned his claim and categorically denied it.

Cardi B departs The Mark Hotel for 2023 Met Gala on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Getty)

The two went on to reconcile.

In fact, they recently released a duet — complete with a music video. The way-too-on-the-nose title is “Jealously.”

We know that it is tempting to suggest that this could have been a PR stunt. But this all looks like very organic mess to us.

Offset emphasized that he and Cardi remain fully committed to their marriage. Yes, even when they aren’t in the public eye.

Additionally, he admitted that the trolls on social media impact their marriage. It would probably help if he didn’t join them.

Meanwhile, he emphasized and defended his own reputation. Offset (who cheated on Cardi) said that he would never overcome the betrayal … and would go after the side piece.

Cardi B and Offset attend Balenciaga on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Getty)

Again, Offset did very much cheat on Cardi a couple of years ago.

He blames his immaturity.

They now have two kids together. Which makes Offset a father of five.