Tori Spelling has continued to persevere despite the challenges of 2023.

She had to flee her home, has suffered health issues, and Dean McDermott made sure that their split was very public.

Since then, Dean has gone to rehab and also spilled his heart out in an interview.

But Tori doesn’t owe him — or any other man — anything. She said so herself.

Tori Spelling shared this photo on Instagram during the first half of December. It definitely sends a message! And she’s not wrong. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Over the weekend, Tori Spelling took to Instagram to share a very unsubtle message.

Tori and glam selfies go hand in hand. So her bare shoulder and eye-catching jewelry are no surprise.

But the shirt’s message, written in a very natural looking font, reads “Women don’t owe you s–t.” True!

Tori Spelling attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

That very accurate shirt message did not require an explanation.

However, Tori still had more to say.

She took to the caption of her Instagram post with a quip — and a disclaimer.

Tori Spelliing shared this glam selfie on Instagram while noting that the December 2023 holiday season doesn’t stop for anyone. (Photo Credit; Instagram)

“It’s not you, it’s me,” Tori captioned beside the photo.

“Disclosure,” she then wrote. “No men were hurt (much) in the making of this post.”

She obviously meant to write “disclaimer.” We get it. If I had 5 kids, you’d find entire articles where I forgot that vowels exist.

Tori Spelling and Stella McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Finn McDermott, and Beau McDermott attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Just days earlier, Tori made her first official public appearance since Dean had broken his silence about their split.

Tori and four of her five kids went to see Olivia Rodrigo headline this year’s Jingle Ball.

If you’re unfamiliar, it’s an annual iHeartRadio event that is largely just a photo op for famous people. But there can be fantastic music sometimes. This year was one of those times.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Last month, Dean sat down for a lengthy interview.

He explained that his substance abuse, with both alcohol and prescription medication, had caused the downfall of their marriage.

There were other factors, to be sure. But between Dean terrifying his family with “rages” and other times passing out until Tori had to check if he was still alive, it was the end of their 18 years of marriage.

Tori Spelling was looking red and festive in this November 2023 photo. Perhaps too festive. The tree so early in the year seems downright obscene. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dean spent much of the summer in rehab. He now resides in a sober living house with several other men. That is where he spent Thanksgiving.

Unless something has changed during the past few weeks, Dean has not seen his children in person since he and Tori split in June.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” Dean admitted in his interview.